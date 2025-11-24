South African radio personality DJ Sbu was recognised at the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance

The star received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the entrepreneurial and arts spaces

This massive recognition came after DJ Sbu landed in hot water with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA)

DJ Sbu was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Prominent radio and TV personality DJ Sbu has been recognised for his years of contribution to the arts space and the work he does as an entrepreneur.

At the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA), the Radio 2000 presenter was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony aims to empower business owners in the townships. Something DJ Sbu is passionate about.

TEA honours DJ Sbu

According to TshisaLIVE, TEA issued a statement sharing why they thought DJ Sbu was deserving of this award. They hailed Sbu for making an impact and empowering generations of achievers like himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Honouring Sbusiso ‘DJ Sbu’ Leope for his long-standing contribution to South Africa’s creative, entrepreneurial, and social impact landscape. His journey continues to inspire generations to dream boldly, work with purpose, and uplift their communities.”

DJ Sbu has been leaving a massive entrepreneurial footprint with his Mo Faya energy drink brand. He also launched his Mzekezeke-inspired eatery called Mzakes’ Kitchen, which is located in Johannesburg.

DJ Sbu was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Image: DJSbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu under fire with the BCCSA

This nod comes after DJ Sbu's Big Breakfast Show listeners accused the presenters of pushing political and religious agendas during their show.

Sbu was accused of being biased towards the uMkhonto we Sizwe party, and his colleague got into hot water for reading a scripture.

"I'm a regular listener of Radio 2000, and I have a concern about Nathi Ndamase reading biblical scriptures on the show and preaching. South Africa has many religions, so one religion cannot be given preference over the others. It's discrimination because others are not given a platform. Nathi must keep her religion to herself."

Responding to the complaint, DJ Sbu understood their mission as seasoned broadcasters, saying they should always remain neutral, and said that presenters should never push their own agendas.

"We know that we need to remain neutral on political views. I don't remember an instance where we gave favour to one party over another. And we would never campaign for any political party, that would be irresponsible."

DJ Sbu celebrates EFF's birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, veteran broadcaster DJ Sbu surprisingly celebrated EFF's 12th anniversary on social media.

The Radio 2000 star shared a picture of the party's president, Julius Malema, on X (formerly Twitter) and wished the political party a happy 12th birthday.

Many social media users were stunned by DJ Sbu's post, as many revealed that he used to insult the political party when it was first founded in 2013. One user, @chiefmringo, responded with, "I wasn't expecting this compliment from you, though." Another joked and asked, @Zani_Baccaria questioned, "Is it Mzeke Zeke who's wishing the birthday or SBU Mr Mofaya?"

Source: Briefly News