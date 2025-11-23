Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos has opened up about the reasons behind his move to the Tshwane giants, revealing the key role head coach Miguel Cardoso played in bringing him to the club.

Santos arrived at Chloorkop in August after Sundowns secured his signature from Portuguese outfit Vitória SC — a transfer widely viewed as a major coup given his experience in top European competitions such as the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

The 26-year-old has made an immediate impact in South Africa, already netting three goals for the Brazilians, all in the CAF Champions League. Speaking after his standout display in the 3-1 victory over St. Eloi Lupopo, Santos detailed what convinced him to choose Masandawana.

Nuno Santos described the club as the biggest in the country and one of the largest in Africa. He said he felt the club genuinely wanted him, which made his decision to join an easy one. Santos also highlighted the key role his fellow countryman, Miguel Cardoso, played in his move to South Africa.

He noted that having a Portuguese coach in a foreign league, who speaks the same language, provides valuable guidance and advice on how things work at the club.

Source: Briefly News