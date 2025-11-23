Mbekelezi Mbokazi: Why MLS Is Not a Good Move for Orlando Pirates Youngster
Orlando Pirates youngster Mbekelezi Mbokazi has been reported to be close to moving to the Major League Soccer.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The South African international has been one of the revelation in the Premier Soccer League since making his debut, and report have it that he could join MLS outfit Chicago Fire FC.
Hugo Broos once tipped Mbokazi as a perfect player to play in Europe after his remarkable performance in the Bafana Bafana squad.
In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Moses Mbogo, shared his thoughts on Mbokazi's proposed move to the Major Soccer League.
"Mbokazi is one of the top emerging talents out of Africa and not just South Africa, he needs to be getting a better move than going to the Major League Soccer," he said.
"Don't get me wrong, Major League Soccer is a good league, but I think Mbokazi's performance since he broke into Pirates first team last season deserved more."
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.