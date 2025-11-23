Orlando Pirates youngster Mbekelezi Mbokazi has been reported to be close to moving to the Major League Soccer.

The South African international has been one of the revelation in the Premier Soccer League since making his debut, and report have it that he could join MLS outfit Chicago Fire FC.

Hugo Broos once tipped Mbokazi as a perfect player to play in Europe after his remarkable performance in the Bafana Bafana squad.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Moses Mbogo, shared his thoughts on Mbokazi's proposed move to the Major Soccer League.

"Mbokazi is one of the top emerging talents out of Africa and not just South Africa, he needs to be getting a better move than going to the Major League Soccer," he said.

"Don't get me wrong, Major League Soccer is a good league, but I think Mbokazi's performance since he broke into Pirates first team last season deserved more."

