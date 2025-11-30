Mamelodi Sundowns’ head coach, Miguel Cardoso, referred to Friday night’s 0-0 stalemate against MC Alger in the CAF Champions League as “an exciting game,” even though the match did not quite match the pre-match expectations at a full Ali La Pointe Stadium.

The eagerly awaited encounter turned into a carefully contested tactical battle, with both teams reluctant to commit to risky plays.

The match unfolded at a measured tempo, producing few clear chances, but Cardoso was satisfied with the discipline and structure his side displayed away from home. He described it as a beautiful match played by two very good teams and said Sundowns should be proud of their performance.

Cardoso explained that his team intended to control the match and largely succeeded, but acknowledged that MC Alger’s strategy of closing the middle and protecting key spaces limited their offensive strengths. He added that both teams have high-quality players capable of exploiting the central areas, making it a contested zone that slightly restricted attacking play for both sides in the final third.

With former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena now leading Alger, his familiarity with the visitors was evident in the way his team neutralized Sundowns’ attacking threat. Although Sundowns failed to score on the road, Cardoso praised his players for their composure in front of a hostile but ultimately frustrated home crowd.

The Portuguese coach said that, for those who appreciate the tactical side of football, it was a beautiful match and he had great respect for what happened on the pitch. He added that the game was played in a fantastic atmosphere, where it can be difficult to manage emotions, and noted that both teams showed maturity, with his own side demonstrating particular composure in handling different moments.

Cardoso highlighted the team’s excellent organization, noting that they applied strong pressure on the opponent and limited entries into the box. While he would have preferred to take all three points, he said they would be content with one and focus on preparing for the future.

