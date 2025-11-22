Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso says he would not describe his team’s ambition to win the CAF Champions League as an obsession.

The Brazilians, who have become regular contenders in Africa’s top club competition, last lifted the trophy a decade ago. They came close again last season, reaching the final before falling to the newly crowned African Club of the Year, Pyramids FC.

When asked how he maintains ambition without becoming obsessed, Cardoso explained that “obsession” is too strong a word, but his team will continue to channel all their energy into pursuing success in Africa, starting with winning their group. He stressed the importance of having a focused mindset geared toward winning competitions, not just the Champions League.

Cardoso noted that as the tournament progresses, many teams try to shift pressure onto Sundowns by portraying themselves as mere participants while labelling the Brazilians as favourites. He said that despite this, Sundowns will remain true to their identity, fully aware of their desire and intentions. He reiterated that he does not view their ambition as an obsession, which he described as “a medical state,” but rather as a determined pursuit that requires total energy and commitment.

He acknowledged the club’s decade-long quest to capture the Champions League, expressing disappointment that they could not deliver that achievement last season for South Africa, the fans, or the club. Cardoso added that the frustration is even greater for him personally, as he has spent two years trying without success. However, he insisted that this will not diminish their drive; instead, they will put everything into reaching their objective, understanding that such competitions are often decided by small details.

He concluded by saying that the immediate priority is to win the group stage, and to do that, they must win their next match—something he described as the most important game of their lives.

