DJ Sbu is the Best Hustler of the Year, according to Briefly News readers who commented on our Facebook page

DJ Sbu and Black Coffee were the only nominees in the category and the readers voted for Sbu because of the way he pushes his energy drink without any sponsorships

The readers hilariously shared that Black Coffee is no longer hustling because he is just cruising through life now

Briefly News readers have voted for DJ Sbu in the Readers Choice Awards 2021. The radio personality is the Best Hustler of the Year, according to our Facebook followers.

Briefly News readers snubbed Black Coffee and voted for DJ Sbu as the hustler of 2021.

Source: Instagram

Many of our readers praised DJ Sbu for continuing to open doors for himself and others and for even going out on the street to sell his energy drink. The readers who commented on our timeline shared that Black Coffee is no longer hustling because his life is sorted now. The only nominees in the category were Black Coffee and Sbuda.

Peeps shared mixed views on Facebook on why they voted for Sbu as their favourite hustler this year.

Rampeo Mosehle said:

"DJ Sbuda Ma Buda. With the energy drink."

Khuliso Ndou wrote:

"DJ Sbu, if you Admin were in his situation you would be in street now."

Lehlohonolo Lilochane commented:

"DJ Sbu is Nkalakatha.... I learnt a lot from this guy."

Spha Power Ntobela said:

"Coffee is not a hustler... he is blessed, everything goes well for him... DJ Sbu is a real hustler, selling from street is not a joke."

Andilë Brysøn Ndøbélå added:

"Obvious Black Coffee isn't hustling any more he's just cruising nicely. DJ SBU 'Winner'."

Black Coffee honoured as 'Inkondlo KaMashimane' features in new 'Matrix' movie

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee shared some wonderful news with fans last Thursday on Twitter, showing that he has had one of the best years of his career.

The acclaimed DJ disclosed that one of his songs was featured in The Matrix Resurrections. A day after the movie hit cinemas, Black Coffee let his followers know that Inkodlo Kamashimane, a track dedicated to his father, made it onto the movie soundtrack.

He noted that he was taken aback by the selection because of the tune’s origins. Black Coffee shared that he had produced the seven-year-old banger as a tribute to his late father on the year he passed away.

