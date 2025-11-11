DJ Sbu and his co-hosts have landed in hot water with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA)

This comes after the Radio 2000 presenters received a complaint from one of their Big Breakfast Show listeners, accusing them of pushing their political and religious agendas on their show

The presenters reportedly responded to the allegations during their show amid the ongoing investigation into their conduct

South African radio and TV personality Sibusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope has landed in trouble with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) over the recent broadcasts on his radio show.

The podcaster and entrepreneur, who hosts the Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000 with Nathi Ndamase and Lelo Mzaca, was reported for allegedly promoting Christianity, a complaint directed at Ndamase.

"I'm a regular listener of Radio 2000, and I have a concern about Nathi Ndamase reading biblical scriptures on the show and preaching. South Africa has many religions, so one religion cannot be given preference over the others. It's discrimination because others are not given a platform. Nathi must keep her religion to herself."

Responding to the complaint, Ndamase stood her ground and refused to apologise:

"I'm not going to apologise for reading scripture, for loving my God and sharing the Word."

The second part of the complaint, which was also read on air by DJ Sbu on Friday, 7 November 2025, accused Lelo Mzaca and the former Friends Like These host of showing bias towards the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party).

According to DailySUN, Mzaca dismissed the claims and demanded proof of ever supporting the MK Party. Meanwhile, Sbu emphasised that as seasoned broadcasters, they understood the importance of remaining neutral, saying presenters knew not to use their platforms to push personal beliefs.

"We know that we need to remain neutral on political views. I don't remember an instance where we gave favour to one party over another. And we would never campaign for any political party, that would be irresponsible."

The issue is reportedly under investigation by the BCCSA.

Lootlove suspended from Metro FM

DJ Sbu's complaint came one year after Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha was suspended by the SABC from her Metro FM radio gig after being found guilty of hosting and apparently endorsing the ANC.

In its statement, the broadcaster emphasised that presenters taking part in political campaigns was against its policy.

"Hosting of political rallies and/ or public association with political parties goes against the SABC's editorial policy, which is a public document."

The matter coincided with Lamiez Holworthy-Morule's case after she, too, was accused of endorsing the ANC and attending one of their rallies.

Thankfully, she managed to avoid suspension and walk away scot-free, as she did not host the event, unlike Lootlove, who was unscheduled from her show for a few days before returning on air.

