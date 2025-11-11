South African male celebrities, Mmusi Maimane, Zakes Bantwini and J Something have joined the fight against GBVF

The stars were among others who changed their profile pictures on social media, declaring their support for the movement

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to the male personalities joining the campaign

Male celebrities joined the fight against GBVF. Image: @jsomethingmusic, @mmusimaimane, @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

South African male celebrities, Zakes Bantwini, J Something and Mmusi Maiamane have also joined the ongoing fight against Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), which is led by the popular NGO group, Women For Change.

Recently, the organisation that previously fought against having Chris Brown being brought to South Africa due to his long crime history of GBV has initiated another fight against the increasing rate of GBVF in Mzansi, and many popular stars have joined the movement by changing their social media profile pictures to purple, declaring their official participation.

Bantwini, J Something and Maimane shared their involvement on social media, leaving many netizens with different thoughts about their participation.

See their posts below:

SA reacts to celebs joining the movement

Shortly after the stars declared their participation in the GBV movement on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Mandz_2 said:

"First time seeing a male celebrity caring about women and children in South Africa. Siyabonga numzane."

@king_mhlaba wrote:

"So many celebs jumped in this protest, I suspect they were paid to talk about this."

@ThwaibaHasssan commented:

"Patriarchy fuels GBV, and we’re coming for it. Women are not punching bags. We are powerful. #EndGBV."

@ErinAnn49245072 mentioned:

"Please cover the Wits student protests at Wits currently. This follows serious allegations of sexual assault involving one of the SRC members at Wits. Many students are calling for transparency, accountability, and stronger action from the university against gender-based violence."

@langhans_uv stated:

"The government has no real concern for GBV as long as one man can legally marry multiple wives. Why can't one woman marry multiple men?"

@YondelaMan8808 mentioned:

"Right now, we compete about colours purple/green, without guidelines on how to solve the problem we're facing as a country when it comes to GBV. Everyone affected by GBV must be the priority in our society and government, not just certain groups, while ignoring other groups. But ke."

@ThwaibaHasssan tweeted:

"Her silence is not weakness. Her scars are not secrets to hide. Every act of violence leaves echoes in hearts that deserve to heal. #EnoughIsEnough."

@MENACE_300 wrote:

"You should be more focused on pushing police to have harsher sentencing and make it impossible for victims to drop the charges. Instead of trying to stay relevant on social media, take action."

Bonang Matheba also joined the GBV fight. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo reflects on being abused

Earlier, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelly Khumalo's emotional message, reflecting on her experiences of abuse.

The singer spoke about raising the child of a man who abused her and having to live through the constant reminders and being provoked.

