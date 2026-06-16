A nine-day search in Mpumalanga has finally come to an end after police and rescue teams spent days combing the Crocodile River

The operation followed a tragic crash that claimed the lives of young people when a vehicle plunged into the water

Authorities have praised the determination of search teams, saying their efforts helped bring answers to a grieving family

Mpumalanga police confirmed the development in a statement sent to Briefly News

The third victim was recovered from the Crocodile River after a week-long search. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA - The body of 21-year-old Zenande Chiloane has been recovered from the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga, ending a nine-day search operation following a tragic crash that claimed the lives of three young people.

The accident happened on 7 June 2026 at around 4am near Kamagugu, outside Mbombela. A white Haval SUV reportedly lost control and plunged into the Crocodile River.

Emergency teams responded immediately and launched a search and recovery operation. On the same day, rescuers recovered the bodies of Vigo Godfrey (20) and Tintswalo Khoza (20), as well as the vehicle. Chiloane, however, remained missing.

Search teams searched for over a week in challenging conditions

For more than a week, police divers, drone operators and rescue teams searched the river for the missing man.

According to SABC News, Captain Johannes Potgieter of the Mpumalanga Police Diving Unit said drones were used daily to scan the river. However, thick reeds, trees and dense vegetation made it difficult to see certain sections from the air.

To overcome this challenge, divers entered the water and searched areas hidden from the drones. Teams also inspected islands formed by the river in the hope of finding Chiloane.

The search finally came to an end when rescuers found Chiloane's body trapped beneath a tree in the water.

According to police, the body was discovered about three kilometres from the location where the SUV and the first two victims were recovered.

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Provincial Commissioner applauds the recovery team

In a statement sent to Briefly News, Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi praised the dedication of everyone involved in the operation.

He thanked police officers, emergency workers, community organisations and members of the public who assisted in the search. Mkhwanazi said the teams showed determination despite difficult conditions and remained committed until the missing victim was found.

He added that he hopes the recovery of Chiloane's body will help bring closure to the grieving family.

Family prays as they await recovery of son's body

In previous reports, that the family of Zenande Chiloane anxiously waited for answers on the banks of the Crocodile River in Mpumalanga. Local publication, Mpumalanga Mirror shared photos on their Facebook page on 10 June 2026 showing police and divers on the scene. Zenande was travelling with two friends when their vehicle crashed through a fence and went into the river on 7 June. His cellphone was recovered in the wreckage.

The Crocodile River in Mpumalnga. Image supplied

Source: UGC

Remains of a man found inside a crocodile

Briefly News also reported that Mpumalanga authorities reported that the case of a man who was missing in Komatipoort, but the mystery came to a grim end. A 59-year-old businessman from Guateng met a tragic end after going missing without a trace. A crocodile that was suspected was hauled out of the river. After opening the crocodile, the man's lims were discovered after a week-long search for him. South Africans who read about the incident where disturbed after it trended on social media.

Source: Briefly News