A young German heiress and a trusted member of her family's business team were found dead just a day apart on a Limpopo game reserve

Police have launched investigations into both deaths as questions continue to swirl around the circumstances

The family has since broken their silence on the tragedy as well as reports from international pnews publications

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German heiress Caroline von Rantazau (26) was foud dead at Leeuwfontein estate in Limpopo. Images: @RiseAgainstEvil/X

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - A cloud of mystery hangs over the deaths of German heiress Caroline von Rantzau and her family's financial manager, Arno Koen, who were found dead within 24 hours of each other at the same Limpopo property

Von Rantzau (26) was found dead at the family's Leeuwfontein Estate, an exclusive hunting reserve in the Bulgerivier area, on 1 June. Police believe she may have died a day earlier.

Her death came just one day after the body of Arno Koen (44), the family's financial manager, was discovered on the same property.

What happened?

Although the circumstances surrounding both deaths, Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said authorities have opened two inquest dockets.

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Police were first called to the estate at around 2pm on 31 May, where they found Koen's body. He had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers returned to the property the following day after receiving another report and found Von Rantzau's body. She had suffered a gunshot wound.

A licensed rifle and a pistol were seized from the scene as part of the investigation.

The deaths have reportedly attracted the attention of senior police officials, including Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection Major General Samuel Manala Masingi, who visited the property.

Authorities have remained tight-lipped about possible theories while post-mortem examinations continue.

See post from News24 here:

Family says both died by suicide

In a statement released through the family's legal representatives in South Africa and Germany and sent to News 24, the Von Rantzau family said they were cooperating fully with South African authorities.

The family stated that information gathered so far suggests both deaths were the result of suicide and that no foul play is suspected. They said Koen died on 31 May, while Von Rantzau died on 1 June.

According to reports, Von Rantzau had built a life in South Africa and had recently purchased two properties near the Mozambique border. People who knew her described Koen as a mentor and father figure. The pair reportedly shared a close bond, and Von Rantzau was known for her passion for hunting.

The investigations into both deaths remain ongoing.

Police probe murder-suicide in Orania

In other news, the closed community of the white-only town in the Northern Cape was left in shock after the tragic death of two of its residents. This came after an Orania resident, Danie van der Westhuizen, murdered his estranged wife, Marlette van der Westhuizen. After murdering his wife, the 47-year-old man then took his own in front of their 12-year-old daughter. It is alleged that the incident took place on 31 March with the daughter celebrating her birthday just days later.

Caroline von Rantzau (left) and Arno Koen (right). Images: @RiseAgainstEvil/X and Hartbeespoort Marathon Club

Source: Facebook

Fake German heiress fights deportation

Previously, Briefly News reported that Anna Sorokin, the young Russian-German woman who milked wealthy New Yorkers while pretending to be an heiress herself, has said she would fight deportation to Germany after her recent release from prison. Sorokin, whose extraordinary story inspired a fictionalized series on Netflix and who has been a social-media phenomenon, was arrested and spent over a year in a detention centre in New York. Sorokin passed hersefl off as Anna Delvey ,an heiress who claimed to have a fortune of $60 million. She insinuated herself into the upper reaches of New York society, persuading members of the elite to invest in an exclusive arts club bearing her name.

Source: Briefly News