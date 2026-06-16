South African actor Zolisa Xaluva caused a stir when a user alleged that he has a son who looks very much like him

Mzansi star Zolisa Xaluva had previously spoken about whether or not he has a son, or a child for that matter

The reactions vary from people defending the truth to some sharing their thoughts on the resemblance between the two gentlemen

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X tried to fool Mzansi into believing that Zolisa Xaluva has a son, whom he knew nothing about.Image: zolisaxaluva

Source: Instagram

People have been adamant that Zolisa Xaluva has a son. That was due to an X user sharing a photo of a young man who looks like the former Gomora actor.

Taking to X, @LehulaMary posed a photo of Xaluva and the young man named Ashley, saying there is an uncanny resemblance.

Zolisa Xaluva’s son looks exactly like him, copy and paste".

Check out the post below and decide whether the men look the same or nah:

Does Zolisa Xaluva have a son?

The short answer: No! Xaluva does not even have a daughter. He previously told TshisaLIVE that he has never been a dad, but he knows a thing or two about gentle parenting. He advised dads not to allow their personal pain to reflect on their children.

"I am not a father. I have never been a dad, but I learn every day about patience and allowing children to be themselves. Also, allowing yourself, as a father, not to allow your own personal pain to be reflected in the way you raise your child. It's very important to have personal growth before you have children," he shared.

X users were convinced that Zolisa Xaluva has a son. Image: zolisaxaluva

Source: UGC

Despite this, Mzansi, as sceptical as they are, said the young man actually does look like Zolisa.

@NatashaLight4 5shared:

"No one is better than the original."

@______zii asked:

"Those who are saying he doesn't have any kids. You know him personally?"

@sleendeel reacted:

"I didn’t know he was his son."

@MasieTiro said:

"I thought the man has no kids."

@Setsibakax stated:

"They look together, yes. They look like brothers with a big age gap."

@Tintswii_ stated:

"I would still choose the Dad."

@Perccmusic1 said:

"Like father, like son. Some genes don’t play around, he’s handsome."

@lil_diamondr shared:

"His twin, I hope he is also into acting."

@glamfika shared:

"He is truly a copy and paste of his father. My Generation legend."

@tshianki stated:

"This man looks so good with Cindy Mahlangu. If you watched Kings of Joburg you will also see it."

Some people are sceptical about believing that Zolisa actually has a son.

Zolisa responds to Mfundi Vundla's interview

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zikhona Sodlaka and Zolisa Xaluva addressed Mfundi Vundla's claims about firing the fired Generations actors

The TV producer recently surprised South Africans when he broke his silence about the 16 fired cast members

One of the things Zolisa mentioned was that Mfundi lied about the cast demanding royalties from him: "The issue of royalties... we had a two-fold conversation. We hired legal counsel. We didn't do this because we were emotional and felt like it...for about a year. Our legal counsel looked into the contract and said there are issues here that pertain to Morula Pictures, and there are issues that pertain to the SABC.

Source: Briefly News