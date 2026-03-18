Legendary thespians Zikhona Sodlaka and Zolisa Xaluva addressed Mfundi Vundla's claims about firing the fired Generations actors

The TV producer recently surprised South Africans when he broke his silence about the 16 fired cast members

South Africans commented on Sodlaka and Xaluva's interview on Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Former 'Generations' stars Zikhona Sodlaka and Zolisa Xaluva respond to Mfundi Vundla's interview. Images: PopPulseSA and ZikhonaSodlaka

Source: Twitter

Former Generations actors Zolisa Xaluva and Zikhona Sodlaka have responded to Mfundla Vundla's claims about the fired 16 cast members from the SABC1 soapie.

Vundla recently made headlines when he broke his silence regarding the fired 16 Generations actors back in 2014.

Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe interviewed Xaluva and Sodlaka this week on the 947 radio station.

Thabethe shared a video of Xaluva and Sodlaka on her X account, who set the record straight on the issues of royalties.

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In the video, Xaluva reveals that he had to come and set the record straight because the Generations creator gave a narrative that suits his story.

"The issue of royalties... we had a two-fold conversation. We hired legal counsel. We didn't do this because we were emotional and felt like it...for about a year. Our legal counsel looked into the contract and said there are issues here that pertain to Morula Pictures, and there are issues that pertain to the SABC.

"When he [Mfundi Vundla] says we wanted royalties from him, that is a total misrepresentation of the truth. There was a clause in the contract that said a percentage of what is earned by the show should be paid to the 16 of us. We were looking to say to them, could you please pay us that amount, and also, how do you calculate that amount?" says Xalula.

South Africans react to the actor's interview

@BridgetMasinga said:

"Imperative for this conversation to continue in broadcast corridors and commissioning rooms and find a resolution that benefits the actor."

@luyanda25x responded:

"Such a great conversation. I am glad that most of the guys were able to make it and continue with their lives after leaving Generations. However, I felt like Thando was very soft towards Mfundi.I may be wrong or ubemhlonipha as former boss and umuntu omdala, which is fine."

@Miss_Thola reacted:

"The most revolutionary part of this is you, Thando, doing the interview. I boycotted Generations: The Legacy for years and disliked those who joined the show, including you. What strikes me is how, even after all these years, the industry remains deeply exploitative."

@Mzombe wrote:

"Oh, they had a contract promising them royalties."

Zikhona Sodlaka and Zolisa Xaluva drag 'Generations' producer Mfundi Vundla. Image: TheRealClementM

Source: Twitter

Duma Mnqobi fires back at SABC: "Generations exploits me with ghosted replays"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported actor Duma Mnqobi unleashed a fiery clip slamming the SABC and Generations: The Legacy for rebroadcasting his Fana Mabaso scenes without consent or pay, seven years after his 2018 exit.

The actor highlighted ignored agent talks from two years ago and broken promises, such as artist transport, calling the move a symptom of SA's exploitation of the entertainment industry.

Mnqobi suggested that producers either manipulate Vusi Kunene's image or rehire him, but the SABC remained silent despite media outreach.

Source: Briefly News