A 56-year-old South African woman from Cape Town shared her Tinder date from hell and went viral on TikTok

The lady explained that her date was very clingy and gave stalker vibes throughout their time together

Her now-viral story wowed many young women who thought the dating experience got better with age

A South African woman from Cape Town, Sandi, went viral on TikTok after she shared details about her Tinder date.

A woman in her 50s shared her Tinder date from hell in a now-viral TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

The lady went on a coffee date with a suitor she matched with on the app. Immediately after she walked into the coffee shop, she realised that he was not what she had ordered.

Out of politeness, she went through with the date, but she was irked by her date’s clinginess. He kept on holding her hand every time, and she would pull it back.

Sandi then explained to him that she had plans for later that evening and that they needed to wrap up soon. The chap asked to be a part of those plans, but the lady declined since it was a family event. He then explained that he would be going to Camps Bay to hang out with his celebrity friends.

Woman shares story of Tinder date from hell on TikTok

The pair parted ways, but Sandi noticed that the date tried to get hold of her. She then reached her home and got endless calls from him trying to see her again. She blocked his number, but the guy had a backup.

He called Sandi using numerous different numbers, and she blocked each one of them. He then sent multiple messages, but then Sandi decided to make things clear and said:

“Thank you for lunch yesterday, but this is not going to go anywhere. So thank you very much for meeting with me. I hope you meet someone who is as intense as you are because you deserve that.”

The guy missed the message and kept sending messages. He begged not to be blocked and said:

“You don’t have to worry about me because, in all honesty, I am not interested in you in that way. I am not here for Black or for Coloured women. I am on here because I want a White woman.”

Sandi laughed at the foolery:

“This is rejection on another level.”

The lady forgot about the man until she bumped into him. She went out of her way to greet him out of spite.

SA responds to woman’s Tinder date from hell

Social media users shared their thoughts after watching the woman’s now-viral video:

A woman in her 50s remembered her bad Tinder date.

Source: TikTok

@Thubelihle Mchunu wrote:

“I NEED to get married ASAP. Gogo, I just can’t be going on dates at the age of 50.”

@luv.lia_commented:

“These conversations and a cup of tea would be so soothing.”

@Zo said:

“So it doesn’t get better? That’s it, I’m done.”

@T.M 💎asked:

“Do you honestly still want to deal with men, ma?”

@Rorisang Mokone said:

“People will not understand until they reach 50 and are still single. We still need to be loved even in our 50s.”

@Yaya shared:

“Oh, my aunt is 75 and found love on Tinder at 73, and she’s still happy with him. Everyone needs a companion.”

@Mphoriser highlighted:

“So love bombing is really their strategy.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

