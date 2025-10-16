UK influencer Chiara King shared a video getting ready for her second date with a South African man

The woman revealed that she met him for drinks after he missed their double date

Social media users had plenty to say, with South Africans jokingly responding with cultural humour about their dating experiences

UK influencer Chaira King shared a TikTok stating that she was going out on a date with a South African man. Images: @chiaraking

UK influencer Chiara King has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video getting ready for her second date with a South African man. The clip, posted on 15 October 2025, shows the woman doing her skincare routine while discussing her upcoming date and addressing the comments she received after announcing she was dating someone from South Africa.

The video shows the influencer preparing for her second date in her London-based home. She explains that after her first video about the date went viral, many people warned her to run and questioned her decision to continue seeing him. The woman reassured viewers that her date is half Irish and has spent half his life in Johannesburg and the other half in London. She mentions that she has many South African friends in London and that they are all lovely people.

The influencer goes on to say that the first date went really well and that they had amazing chemistry. For the second date, they're planning to go to Hyde Park, take her dog for a walk, and grab a coffee. She expresses her excitement about him but admits she's a bit sad about the mean comments she received. The woman points out that if she had mentioned dating someone from any other country, people would have made similar jokes about men in general. She reminds viewers that she's been single for a year and a half and just wants to date someone new.

In another video shared on her Instagram page @chiaraking, the influencer explained how she met the South African man. She revealed that they were set up on a double date, but he didn't show up for the actual date. Instead, he arrived later for drinks. When she saw him from across the table, she immediately told her friend that she wanted to meet him.

Her friend introduced them, and when he opened his mouth and spoke with a South African accent, she showed him her South African accent, which he liked. She gave him her number, and they arranged their first date, which she described as love at first sight from her side. The video continues to spark humorous yet heartfelt debate about love across cultures.

A woman from the UK shared a video discussing her date with a South African gentleman. Images: @chiaraking

Netizens react to the date

Social media users had plenty to say about the influencer's dates with the South African man, with many South Africans offering their thoughts.

@user28975 wrote:

"South African men are the best!"

@oh_my_oh said:

"As soon as I heard 'Johannesburg'🙆🙅."

@jodine added:

"Okay girl ❤️ don't take us seriously. We don't even take ourselves seriously. We literally call our president Cupcake 🤣 South Africans in general are AMAZING. We all have a great sense of humour. Tell him 'Voetsak' on your date. He will literally propose 🥰."

@mel joked:

"I almost got mad at people saying SA men are bad, but then 👀👀👀 Yes, they are, only us South African women can deal with them😂."

@michy warned:

"Date the Irish side of him, leave the South African side of him all alone, babes!!!"

@blessingsmutinta888 said:

"If he says let's go to SA, say no!"

@dantheman defended:

"The people who say South African 🇿🇦 men are the problem are the same people who don't know how to choose a good man themselves 😂."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

