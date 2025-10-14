South African TV personality Candice Modiselle recently reflected on her surprise engagement

The former Generations: The Legacy actress shared a video of when her husband proposed to her in 2024

Modiselle shared a heartfelt message professing her feelings and the love she felt on that day

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Candice Modiselle reminisced on her engagement. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

South African TV personality Candice Modiselle-Sello recently reflected on her surprise engagement that happened a year ago. The star had many netizens in their feels with the post she shared.

On Monday, 13 October 2025, the former Generations: The Legacy actress shared a video of when her husband proposed to her a year ago, before they tied the knot in December 2024, on her social media page and shared a heartfelt message. Modiselle-Sello reflected on how she didn't hesitate to say yes immediately when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

"Today, 1 year ago, I said my easiest YES.💍♥️ The Will you? that came before the I Do," she wrote.

She further expressed her love and gratitude to her husband as she revealed that he transformed her life, and that it was not only because he changed her last name.

"To the King and keeper of my heart, thank you for not only changing my name but transforming my life. To have our families present to witness how a moment can become a lifetime is a privilege I’ll never take for granted. Thank you, family," she concluded.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Modiselle's engagement moment

Shortly after the star reflected on her surprise engagement on social media, many internet users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality and Candice's sister, Refilwe Modiselle, said:

"Agh man agh man agh man like aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah, and a year later it is complete. God is good, Mamas."

TV presenter Zanele Potelwa wrote:

"Thank you, Jesus, thank you, Lord. A love story written by the almighty. A Kingdom couple here to change the world."

gugulethumsibeko commented:

"His lucky to have you, smart, gorgeous and God fearing woman. Love this chapter for you, sis."

pascal_modipadi mentioned:

"Looking at @bontle.modiselle wanting to cry and overwhelmed with pure joy is priceless🥺🥺 everyone needs sisters like yours, you are blessed and happy 1 year of saying Yes, May God keep blessing you."

khomotso_talane replied:

"Congratulations on your 1-year friendship anniversary, my person. God truly knew what He was doing when He connected our paths — His presence has been in every moment of our journey."

Candice Modiselle remembered the day she got proposed to. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Candice Sello marks 2 months with Mr Sello

Briefly News previously reported that Candice Sello happily shared pictures of her wedding ceremonies, including her traditional union. In a recent post, she uploaded unseen photos of her wedding festivities with Mr Sello.

Candice Sello shared close-up shots of emotional moments as well as details about her wedding that she did not include before. Fans of Candice Modiselle were delighted to get a closer look at her wedding.

Source: Briefly News