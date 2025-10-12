An unemployed graduate shared her long experience with unemployment despite having two qualifications.

The young lady completed her skincare routine while getting into how she's been having trouble finding work

Many people found the young lady's video relatable, and they shared words of encouragement with the struggling graduate

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

In a video on TikTok, a young lady explained how it has felt for her to be unemployed despite having degrees. The lady shared that she never expected to stay unemployed after graduating twice.

Graduate with two degrees discusses facing unemployment for more than a year. Image: @paidamoyomutototwa

Source: TikTok

The clip that the woman shared received thousands of likes, as many people could relate. TikTok users also commented on the video and engaged with her words of encouragement.

In a video on TikTok, @paidamoyomutototwa shared that she graduated in 2023 and 2024 with two degrees. She said it has been difficult to see others who are coming fresh out of the university get employed. The woman admitted that she never expected to go for so long without a job. It has been especially difficult because she started to wonder if she pursued the wrong degree. The lady later revealed in the comments that she studied Applied Mathematics with Economics.

Unemployment is a common issue in South Africa. Image: Dino Lloyd

Source: Getty Images

South Africa supports unemployed graduate

Many people commented, offering advice and encouragement for the young lady to stay strong. Online users were confident that she would find a way out of unemployment. Watch the video she shared below:

Mrs Mary Isaac’s said:

"I am a firm believer that what’s yours will never miss you 🥰. You will be fine!"

GoodGift wrote:

"I am going through that. What I can say is it’s just not our time yet because I have the skills and qualifications. God is definitely preparing you for preparing perfect job for you, the one that your heart desires. Sometimes I feel stuck and get overwhelmed, but God keeps me going. Things will definitely work out at the right time 🫂"

onewa_ximba could relate:

"I get you so much it’s like you have everyone that’s so supportive, so you’re not feeling any pressure, but you can’t help feel pressured because you keep comparing your journey to people around, and just genuinely want to be independent."

_LethinjabuloShivambu had a similar experience;

"We will be fine. I also have two degrees and am currently finishing my Master's. No job 🥺we will be fine, things will work out !!!"

☀️ Rutendo Chisi ☀️ also shared:

"I understand what you are going through. 🫂I graduated in 2022, got my first job five months ago. Keep pushing, you’ll find something eventually."

MpiloG_M🧑‍🏫🥰 opened up:

"Don’t worry, you are not alone, Sonke. I graduated in 2023, still no luck, but I will make a plan."

gracieruee remarked:

"You are doing so well, my love, and surely everything will work out in due time. Love you❤"

Other Briefly News stories about unemployment

A woman celebrated landing a new job after being unemployed for several months.

People were happy for a young woman who landed a job at a well-known bank.

An unemployed woman with children to take care of was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief after a successful job interview.

Source: Briefly News