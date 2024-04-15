A young South African woman posted a TikTok video opening up about her life as a young mom

In the post, @mbalznginza, the woman disclosed that she was unemployed and hadn't finished university upon having a baby

The woman's life took a positive turnaround six months later, seeing her thriving in her marketing career

A woman shared her powerful story of being an unemployed young mom to securing an impressive job. Image: @mbalznginza

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share an inspiring testimony about going from being a struggling young mom to going after her corporate girlie dreams.

Mom goes from being unemployed to securing a marketing job

TikTok user @mbalznginza posted a video showing herself holding her newborn baby. In it, she revealed that she was unemployed, hadn't finished university, and didn't have a degree.

The footage switched to show the young mom six months later working an impressive marketing job for a big corporate company.

In a montage of clips, @mbalznginza is seen beaming with joy as she receives an award, thrives in her career, and includes a clip from her baby's first birthday celebration.

"GOD DID," @mbalznginza captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Young mom's success inspires SA

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched and inspired by the young mom's post.

@mbalznginza also resonated with many young and expectant mothers who shared their stresses, struggles and a bit about their journeys.

gorata149 said:

"You got this mommy. I was pregnant around March I lost it. I'm so hurt that I get triggered easily when I see babies or pregnant women ."

Thami responded:

"Mna am pregnant and single in my final year of varsity. I am just thankful that my parents are supportive. Honestly, this baby is my motivation, and yes, it was difficult at first, but now I am happy."

Vhoni said:

"From another young mommy: you’ll definitely be fine mama ."

mhani_hlu wrote:

"That was me 14 years ago…everything turned out as God would have planned eventually, now married expecting my second permanent in a managerial role. We are all going to be fine , just keep hope alive."

Chasing Wholesome|| OSY KHULU said:

"I’ve been so anxious thinking how I’ll do it but I know we will be okay. Thank you ❤️."

Momo_Ka_Nono05 replied:

"Pregnancy can bring miracles yaz❤️."

Kefilwetsentle said:

"Currently pregnant and alone, with an uncertain job but God is still God!!!"

Single mom builds home for her kids

In another story, Brielfy News reported that TikTokker @snezzy200's mom overcame significant obstacles to provide her kids with a safe and loving home.

Many viewers of TikTokker's most recent video were moved to tears. She documents the start-to-finish process of building a house for her family, something that her mother had worked hard to provide for her family.

In her post, @snezzy200 explained the heartbreaking story that had left her family without a home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News