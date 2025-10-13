A TikTok user shared a video showcasing lavish gifts she received from her partner over nine months, including designer items and cash

The clip went viral, sparking a debate about dating standards and luxury gift-giving in relationships, with some praising her for "dating smart" and others arguing that love shouldn't be measured by material things

The gifts included luxury brands like Gucci, Burberry, and Alexanderwang, among others, leaving many South African women online in awe, with some jokingly asking to plug them with high-end men

A woman on TikTok has left Mzansi buzzing after she shared a video showcasing all the lavish gifts she received over nine months of dating, and the internet can’t stop talking.

A South African woman shared a TikTok video showing the dating gifts she received after nine months with her man. Image: @snakho mp

Source: TikTok

In the video, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @snakho__mp proudly displayed an impressive collection of designer items, each one representing months of what she described as "expensive dating spoils."

The clip that was uploaded on 12 October began with two Gucci gift bags, followed by a pair of sleek Burberry takkies and stylish Alexanderwang shoes. She then revealed more luxury pieces, including items from Armani Exchange, Michael Kors, and SKIN, which appeared in two separate gift bags.

If that wasn’t enough, @snakho__mp also showed off a stack of cash two Coach gift bags, and an Apple Watch. Her haul continued with a white Alexanderwang T-shirt, a bouquet of red roses, another gift bag from iStore, Gucci slippers, a Gucci handbag, and Tom Ford perfumes.

The display of opulence quickly caught the attention of South African women online, many of whom flooded the comments section with playful envy and admiration. Some joked that they were ready to find her secret to dating, while others begged her to plug them with high-end men.

The TikTok user @snakho__mp's video, went viral, sparking a debate about dating standards and luxury gift-giving in relationships. Some praised her for "dating smart," while others argued that love shouldn't be measured by material things.

Either way, @snakho__mp's designer haul has set social media alight, and many in Mzansi are still talking about her soft life goals.

A South African woman flexed her Coach bag, Apple Watch, and many more luxury gifts from her man. Image: @snakho mp

Source: TikTok

SA is in awe of a woman's luxury gifts from her man

People in Mzansi flooded the comments section, raving over the young lady's luxury gifts, while some expressed their thoughts, saying:

Annie Maka said:

"Does he have a friend."

️Sonder Bongwe stated:

"Honestly, this is the type of relationship I want."

Rato expressed:

"Mine will think this is AI."

Thulisile commented:

"Some girls are lucky struu."

Xo Tour Life replied:

"Yooh, you have to date him forever, we won't afford you."

Bonolo_CeeKay replied:

"May this kind of love locate me."

Watch the video below:

