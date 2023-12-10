Global site navigation

Woman Rocks Afro on Wedding Day in TikTok Video, Mzansi Applauds Gorgeous Look
People

Woman Rocks Afro on Wedding Day in TikTok Video, Mzansi Applauds Gorgeous Look

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • One woman got married, and she showed off her outfit, makeup and hair for the special day
  • The gorgeous bride got a lot of attention because of the hairstyle she chose, and it stole the show
  • Online users shared their thoughts about the woman's wedding looks, and most showered her with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Briefly News Better Now.

One lady was a viral hit on her wedding day. The bride wore a stunning gown, but her hair was the star of the show.

TikTok video shows afro on woman
A woman wore her afro on her wedding day and looked gorgeous. Image: @mrstimetravellersa
Source: TikTok

The video of the beautiful woman received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were curious to know details about her hairstyle.

Woman stuns for wedding day

A TikTokker @mrstimetravellersa posted a video of her wedding look. She rocked an afro, with flowers intertwined into it. Watch the video:

Read also

Gauteng restaurant smoke show disappoints woman, SA amused by TikTok video of face after let down

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SA applauds bride for rocking afro

Many people told the bride that she looked amazing. Online users were especially blown away by her natural hairstyle. Many said her look was inspiring and an amazing representation.

hallotupie said:

"The hair baby❤️it just heals something in me when I see afro being presented in a magical way."

LN commented:

"Your hair is beautiful. I hope you felt as gorgeous as you looked on your special day."️

TL12 added:

"Who said afros can’t be elegant, gorgeous."

SheIsAustyn exclaimed:

"The hair, iconic."

Bride rocks afro on special day

Another stunning woman made a statement that blew many away. Netizens raved about the lady's natural hair look at her wedding.

Dramatic video of hubby and wife sparks debate

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a bride and groom struggling to use a doorway at the same time has got many people talking.

Read also

Married couple does cute wedding step in TikTok video, warms Mzansi hearts

The confusing clip was shared by @axmedzaki440 on TikTok and had amassed over 14.5 million views at the time of this report.

In the video, the groom refused to back down from his bride as they struggled to emerge from the small iron sheet doorway together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel