One woman got married, and she showed off her outfit, makeup and hair for the special day

The gorgeous bride got a lot of attention because of the hairstyle she chose, and it stole the show

Online users shared their thoughts about the woman's wedding looks, and most showered her with compliments

One lady was a viral hit on her wedding day. The bride wore a stunning gown, but her hair was the star of the show.

The video of the beautiful woman received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were curious to know details about her hairstyle.

Woman stuns for wedding day

A TikTokker @mrstimetravellersa posted a video of her wedding look. She rocked an afro, with flowers intertwined into it. Watch the video:

SA applauds bride for rocking afro

Many people told the bride that she looked amazing. Online users were especially blown away by her natural hairstyle. Many said her look was inspiring and an amazing representation.

hallotupie said:

"The hair baby❤️it just heals something in me when I see afro being presented in a magical way."

LN commented:

"Your hair is beautiful. I hope you felt as gorgeous as you looked on your special day."️

TL12 added:

"Who said afros can’t be elegant, gorgeous."

SheIsAustyn exclaimed:

"The hair, iconic."

