A Johannesburg woman kept her protective hairstyle in for eight whole months and shared a video about it on TikTok

In the footage, she shared how she kept the hair nourished before taking the cornrows down and washing it

South Africans reacted to the video with curiosity and admiration, as many people were impressed by her long hair

Whether you’re trying to grow out your hair or prevent hair damage, protective hairstyles can help make all the difference in your natural hair’s overall health.

A South African woman took to social media to share she kept her protective hairstyle plaited braids in for eight whole months.

A woman had SA in disbelief after sharing that she kept her cornrows in for eight months. Image: @pumi_zibi/TikTok

Woman shares process of undoing 8-month-old braids

The video posted on TikTok by @pumi_zibi shows her revealing the old and dirty cornrows on her head before taking them down.

In the footage, she also shares that she still put hair food on her hair to make sure it was nourished during the eight months. The detangling process took about two hours.

She goes on to wash her hair in the shower and divide into small puffs before she dries and brushes her natural hair using a fancy hairdryer brush from Revlon - which @pumi_zibi describes as a lifesaver for 4C hair girlies.

As the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) reports, natural hair can be especially fragile and prone to damage, so protective styles can help keep your strands healthy.

After the tedious task, @pumi_zibi reveals her beautiful and healthy-looking brushed-out afro.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the video with curiosity

Several Mzansi netizens were stunned at how long the woman was able to go without undoing and washing her hair. Others were intrigued by her experiment and complimented her lovely hair.

lesego_sibanda1 said:

"8 months, you strong; I want to try at least 3 months."

twa.ri responded:

"So you had this hairstyle from January?."

_ba.li replied:

"I wash my hair with the protector style on."

Valentia MacDonald wrote:

"Can’t survive a mere three weeks ‍♀️."

LightMakhanya commented:

"Izinwele zinuka kanje?! Nka shwa ."

Thembekile Tsoari said:

"Girl? What were you protecting for eight months? ."

Natasha Asia replied:

"The accent is sending me ."

Mother chases daughter with hair clippers after refusing to finish braiding her hair

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of an annoyed mother threatening to cut her daughter's hair has South Africans laughing out loud.

The footage shows the girl crying with half of her hair braided as the mother follows her with hair clippers.

Judging by the scenario, it seems the child no longer wanted to carry on braiding her hair, so her frustrated mother opted to cut the hair instead. LOL, bathong these kids.

Source: Briefly News