A video of a frustrated mother chasing her daughter with hair clippers has gone viral in South Africa

The video shows the girl crying with half of her hair braided, while the mother follows her with the clippers

Many South Africans can relate to the video, as they had similar experiences when they were children

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A video of an annoyed mother threatening to cut her daughter's hair has South Africans laughing out loud.

A mom was tired of her daughter's tantrum while trying to braid her hair. Image: @lwandlevonia/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows drama as mother chases daughter with hair clippers

The footage shows the girl crying with half of her hair braided as the mother follows her with hair clippers.

Judging by the scenario, it seems the child no longer wanted to carry on braiding her hair, so her frustrated mother opted to cut the hair instead. LOL, bathong these kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Baby Centre, Starting at around 14 months (and sometimes until age 5 or 6), many children find haircuts absolutely intolerable. Forcibly restraining your toddler will most likely make things worse. Coupled with the trauma of being pinned down while haircutting shears slash their way around their head, a child's natural fear of haircuts may become a phobia.

Mzansi netizens reminded of childhood braiding moments

Many young kids don't enjoy getting their hair braided. The discomfort and time spent doing those intricate styles is just too much for some little ones.

A lot of netizens could relate and responded with funny comments and personal experiences on the post.

@Charmain Mokwena wrote:

"You giving her optionsbest mom ever ."

@Mphonah replied:

"I am 28, and my hairdresser does my hair half and plate another client. i feel you!."

@Wawa reacted:

"Yoooh, I once told my friends that I’m gonna come back with braids.. long story short, I came back with a chiskop.. because I cried during the braids."

@user6136116603735 commented:

"Shame, my mom knew I was a deep sleeper she waited for me to go to bed, I woke up the next day with nothing on my head ."

@ said:

"We all went through this ."

@Hluma said:

"We do the same to my little sister when she doesn't want to do her hair. It always works ."

@Lisakanya Venna replied:

"Love thisa person must choose for themselves, we're tired."

Viral TikTok video shows woman selling odd braid headband for R600

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman took to social media to show off a headband with several braids attached to it.

In the video posted on TikTok, @growingseedsa is seen showing how to wear the headpiece, which only partially covers the head. To hide the top part of her head, the woman wears hats to demonstrate how to rock a complete look.

As if the headband wasn't odd enough, @growingseedsa decided to sell it for R600. Yoh, the good, sis, is not here to play.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News