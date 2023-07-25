This woman took to social media to let the world know that she kept braids in for nine whole months

This babe left her braids in for nine whole months and took to social media to make a confession. Some people couldn't believe she managed to make it that long.

This babe shared a video showing what braids of nine months look like, and people were shook. Image: TikTok user @atimusic.ly

According to Naturally Curly, you shouldn't keep braids in for longer than eight weeks in order to maintain “optimal scalp and hair health".

TikTok user @atimusic.ly shared a video of her nine-month-old braids, and they are a sight! Sis admitted that these bad boys were waaay overdue.

Take a look at this confession:

South African people weigh in on the braids that could have been a baby

People could not believe their eyes when they saw the braids. This has to be a record or something, lol. The comment section was filled with spicy comments.

Read some of the heat:

No one had a good laugh:

“A whole baby was born.”

Sheba dropped facts:

“Das a whole school year ”

qiy looked at the bright side:

“I know taking them out felt so gooood.”

Akay was impressed by the woman's hair growth:

“Okay, but the GROWTH.”

Young woman braids sister's hair for 1st time, heartwarming TikTok video trends: "Such a great sister"

In related news, Briefly News reported that in a heartwarming display of sisterly love and cross-cultural bonding, a white woman braided her black sister's hair for the first time.

She captured the beautiful moment in a TikTok video that quickly went viral. The video touched the hearts of viewers as it showcased the power of learning, understanding, and the willingness to step outside one's comfort zone.

With honesty and vulnerability, she revealed that she followed a YouTube tutorial to learn the intricate braiding process. She said it took her three hours to complete the hairdo.

