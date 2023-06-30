A young woman shared with TikTok her first attempt at braiding African hair, and the video warmed hearts

The girl posted a video showing the braiding process that took her hours to complete on her younger sister

Netizens were impressed by her enthusiasm to learn and said the hairdo was not too shabby, considering it was her first try

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a young woman braiding her sister's hair. Image: @jess.baney

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming display of sisterly love and cross-cultural bonding, a white woman braided her black sister's hair for the first time.

Sisters bond during hair braiding session

She captured the beautiful moment in a TikTok video that quickly went viral. The video touched the hearts of viewers as it showcased the power of learning, understanding, and the willingness to step outside one's comfort zone.

With honesty and vulnerability, she revealed that she followed a YouTube tutorial to learn the intricate braiding process. She said it took her three hours to complete the hairdo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TikTok video of woman's hair braiding experience goes viral

The response from netizens was overwhelmingly positive. The video, uploaded by @jess.baney, gathered over 927 000 views in just three days.

Watch the video below:

Woman's impressive hair braiding skills stun netizens

@dontbeablob said:

"I wish I could say this on loudspeaker. You are literally such a great sister! "

@_alisha_nicole_ stated:

"It’s the fact that you took the time to learn that matters.❤️"

@starrgirlpower commented:

"You did well. It will get easier and better the more you braid.❤️❤️"

@__.brookkkk posted:

"Girl three hours? That’s good! It took me 3 days to do mine and two days to do my cousins."

@masedibed wrote:

"When I braided my sister for the first time, she literally was mad all weekend because they were so bad. These look great! ❤️"

@sipzmahlangu added:

"Jess, this is so good for your first time!"

@fayerichardson61 posted:

"Wow, you did really well, especially for your first time!"

@nicksta6 said:

"You did GREAT big sis."

Caring brother dedicates his love for younger sister in sweet TikTok video, users want their bond

In another article, Briefly News reported that a bunch of TikTokers were left wiping their tears after an emotional video posted by a user.

In the post, Thando Mzimela writes that his mother gave birth to his best friend. In an unexpected twist of events, it turns out that this young man's best friend is his much younger little sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News