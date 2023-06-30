One woman shared a TikTok video that displayed how she and her stunning friends get around town

The footage displayed the ladies flexing their luxury cars that matched their individual personalities

The video was a success on the video-sharing app and was seen by more than 1.7 million people

A squad of female friends recently made waves on social media with their luxury cars in an inspirational TikTok video.

TikTok video of friend's luxury cars goes viral

The video quickly gained traction and garnered an astounding 1.7 million views, becoming a symbol of empowerment and breaking barriers.

The TikTok video posted by @thoby_mabanga shows the friends, each driving their own expensive vehicles. From sleek sports cars to elegant sedans, the squad had a range of high-end automobiles.

Group of ladies serve female empowerment

What made this video a hit was not just the cars themselves but the message of unity, confidence, and success it conveyed.

TikTok users raved about their sisterhood, and some said they wouldn't mind joining the squad.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users gush over expensive whips

@mahlatsi914 said:

"The lady driving the Raptor, I wanna be like her. I love that car❤️"

@lia.loco_ commented:

"This is the type of thing you don’t envy but get inspired by."

@birooooooo12 stated:

"This gang just makes sense."

@girlaintshvt mentioned:

"The joy I feel in my heart when I see women winning! Niymele leGender yethu guys."

@mavy533 wrote:

"I’m definitely the ranger girl oh my."

@uhm.una posted:

"Gimme a couple of years."

@nwabisa_0 asked:

"Mam please any advice on career choices manifesting this type of life with my friend?❤️"

@ohshitthis_chick mentioned:

"Manifesting this for me and my friends."

