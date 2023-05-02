An energetic creator on TikTok went to school and showed people what some of her friends drive

The video had people going wild as they tried to figure out the model of the cars the children were driving

Online users were in tears as they laughed at the girl who gave her honest opinion about the impressive cars

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This young girl who doesn't have a car decided to show how her peers are living it up to their own. People were fascinated as they watched the TikTok of the student getting into her friends' cars.

SA school girl gave her thoughts on her friends' cars. Image: @luckyysa

Source: TikTok

The high schooler was beyond excited to explore her friend's car. People were in stitches as saw the girl's reactions.

SA student can't get over high schooler friends' car

A TikTokker, @luckkyysa, rated her school friends' cars. In the video, she thought the first one was giving money, and she rated the second car a 9 out of 10. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi curious to know what 2 teens were driving

People are often entertained by videos of teens having fun at school. People had many guesses about what the teens drove, including Mini Cooper and Mercedes.

PhionaTok commented:

"Me being 30 and still walking."

Andile_Bongile.M commented:

"The day I want to sell a car, I'm definitely calling you to convince the buyers."

PhionaTok commented:

"Me being 30 and still walking."

Andile_Bongile.M commented:

"The day I want to sell a car, I'm definitely calling you to convince the buyers. Cries in poverty."

Boitumelo Mbewe commented:

"Father God come down I need to talk to you face to face."

Moms fetch students in luxury whips, Curro's school parking lot goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a video showing the class of people who can afford to send their children to Curro has gone viral. People could not stop raving about the multiple Mercedes-Benz cars that came for pick-up.

TikTok user shared their criticism about the school, while others were more focused on the model of the cars visible in the clip.

People in the comments reacted to the clip and a second post by the man emphasising that money is necessary for the school. Some were critical of how Curro's reputation seemed to be about how rich everyone was. Other people thought the post was inspiring and commented they would do the same for their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News