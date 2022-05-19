A stunning lady identified on Instagram as @symply.comfort has left social media users in awe of her wedding look

The UK-based ebony beauty got married to the love of her life rocking her big Afro and a stunning wedding dress

Internet users have gushed over with love at the unique and Afrocentric wedding look which was all self-styled

There are many ways to create a unique wedding look that will make any bride stand out and it is beautiful to see how creative people can get.

A UK-based Nigerian lawyer and entrepreneur identified on Instagram as @symply.comfort has shown just how proud she is of her roots - in more ways than one.

Many internet users were impressed with her look. Credit: @symply.comfort

The beautiful naturalista undoubtedly made a fashion statement when she opted to stick with her big and thick Afro for her wedding.

Sporting an off-shoulder dress and a veil which she took off shortly after entering the church, Comfort dazzled in her regal ensemble, making her the perfect African bride.

Check out the post below:

Social media love bride's look

thekaydaniels:

"Every slide is is HIT!! I don’t think I’ve seen a more stunning bride."

afrodianamic:

"So,so beautiful!"

jujumil:

"The magic be dripping."

thedrrecommends:

"You both look deliciously African and deliciously regal."

mirandajeune:

"Sis you need to be in a magazine."

enchante24:

"Simply Stunning."

