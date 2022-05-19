The upcoming Adidas x Gucci collab includes a R 20k umbrella that won't protect you from the rain

Photos of the non-waterproof umbrella have gone viral in China, where it is priced even higher at R 25 000 ($1,600)

Gucci representative reportedly said that it has "good collector's value" and is suitable for use as a daily accessory

Luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG are making headlines in China for selling a R25 000 umbrella that is not waterproof.

The non-waterproof umbrella" has sparked wide debate on social media. Photo: insider.

Never mind that the brands say that’s not what it was designed to do.

R25k umbrella

Featuring a G-shaped handle and a print design combining the logos of both brands, the "sun umbrella" has sparked wide debate on social media in China since pictures of it went online last week.

The Adidas x Gucci collection is expected to be released on June 7.

Many users were appalled that the item, which retails for an even higher price of R25 000 ($1,600) in China, was not functional despite the high price.

Netizens unimpressed with expensive umbrella

On the Twitter-like platform Weibo, the hashtag "R25k umbrella collab is not waterproof" drew massive reactions this week.

"As long as I'm poor, they won't be able to trick me into paying for this," one netizens commented.

"That's a very big but useless fashion statement," another user wrote.

