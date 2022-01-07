A man found some school shoes that had him thinking his Hogwarts letter got lost in the mail or something

A social media user who goes by the handle @thepxshmagazine sound a style of school shoes that radiate Hogwarts vibes

The people of Mzansi could not help but laugh at the oddly shaped shoes, with some feeling any kid who wears them is going to come home in tears

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

School shoes are not the most flattering of shoes, to begin with… but they apparently do get worse. One social media user was tripping when they saw a rather oddly shaped pair of Toughees.

These odd-shaped school shoes had the people of Mzansi in fits of laughter. Image: Twitter / @thepxshmagazine

Source: Twitter

A social media user who goes by the handle @thepxshmagazine could not believe his eyes. This high ankle, pointy school shoe gave him straight Hogwarts vibes… he could think of nothing else!

There is no way non-magic school children are going to be rocking these, is there?

“Are kids going to Hogwarts?”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps react to the magical style school shoe

After catching their breaths from laughter, many took to the comment section to share their thoughts. It is safe to say that this shoe is a conversation starter… and not the good type either lol!

Some are wondering where their kids Hogwarts letters are while others hope no parent actually puts their child through the pain of wearing these bad boys.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments

@sphesimelaneee cannot deal:

“I wonder who’s even buying these ”

@shemadcute_ is praying she can pull a prank on the kids with these:

“@_waaamiii you better not send me to buy your future kids uniform because imma get them this”

@treslat is living for the Hogwarts vibes lol:

@AnelisaNzungu feels they could actually be functional:

@MapuleMaake2 says these are straight-up bullying material:

Being the change: man tries to find viral kid who needs school shoes

In other school shoe related news… A young South African man whose heart has been filled with the desire to make a difference in someone's life recently headed online to share a heart-warming plea for help finding a young boy who was pictured with very broken school shoes and socks, reported Briefly News.

The man with the Twitter handle, @MTshwaku also shared a heartbroken snap of the obviously impoverished child that looks like he could be no older than 10 years old displaying his ghastly shoe situation for the image.

"Tweeps we are looking for this boy, urgently," he captioned the snap.

Source: Briefly News