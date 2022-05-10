Global site navigation

Internet Users Left Stunned Over Impressive 'Cake Dress' in Video: Fashion or Food?
Internet Users Left Stunned Over Impressive 'Cake Dress' in Video: Fashion or Food?

by  Briefly Team Naomi Kobbie
  • A video has since gone viral on social media as it captures the image of a cake designed in the form of a white dress
  • In the video, the baker is seen cutting a huge chunk out of the cake which could pass for a skater mini dress
  • The video has sparked mixed reactions amongst social media users with some expressing shock over the creativity

Bakers are gradually taking the place of makeup artists in the area of creating powerful illusions.

This can be seen in yet another video in which a baker puts on display a creation which - at first glance - looks like it belongs in every fashionista's wardrobe.

Photos of the cake dress.
The video of a cake looking like a dress has sparked reactions. Credit: @redrosecake_tubageckil
Source: UGC

In the video, an image of a white dress with a studded design on the bust, hanging on a dark grey mannequin is what many people see.

However, a lady - presumably the baker - appears in another montage as she cuts off a large part of the 'dress' revealing it is in fact a cake.

The inner part of the cake gives off a flesh-like effect as it appears to be a velvet cake which is red, with white filling in between.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on cake dress

zor_mar_mar:

"Nonsense..I won't eat."

lanike.magic:

"This is an atrocity. "

temmy_lanre:

"Are you sure I’m not a cake? Cus what!!!!!"

_mctoy:

"These cake people needs to be stopped."

omalicha_meme:

"Bakers be doing the most."

abiola_fernandez1:

"This just annoyed me."

ussahh:

"At this point, I’m beginning to think I’m cake too."

asikocreativepieces_2:

"I feel heart broken as she dey cut am."

