A Cape Town couple shared a story about being in an elevator when a couple made negative comments about their interracial relationship

The wife's quick reaction was to pretend she was "the other woman" and tell her husband not to tell his wife about them

South Africans related to the couple's story, with some finding it hilarious and others sharing their own experiences of facing negativity

A man shared a clip showing some of the bad experiences he and his wife had in Cape Town. Images: @brenden_durand

TikTok user @brendendurandjoseph shared a video on 14 November 2025 telling a story about a time when he and his wife faced criticism in an elevator in Cape Town. The video was captioned:

"We have had so many moments like this, but my wife's quick reaction was honestly insane."

In the video, the gentleman shared:

"There was a time when we still lived in Cape Town, and we got into an elevator where a couple moved their kids behind them." His wife added, "Protected the child." He continued, "And they started saying things in Afrikaans like 'How is this allowed... And so I'm Afrikaans, but they clearly thought I was European."

The man then asked his wife what she said to him, and she said that she whispered to him:

"Don't tell your wife about us." He went on to elaborate: "She turns to me and says, 'Do not tell your wife about us.' Yoh, the amount of anger that erupted in those people. They were gritting their teeth and speaking with hate." His wife added, "I was like, more likely than not, they thought I was the cleaner."

Both the husband and wife laughed at the incident as they went on to finish, stating that when you see an interracial couple and you have comments, keep your anger to yourself. At the end of the clip, the gent shared that he made the couple feel even worse by whispering back to his wife:

"And then I was like, 'We've been together for 7 years. My wife knows nothing.' Oh, they were furious. Listen, don't mess with us."

A man shared a story that had Mzansi debating in the comments section about interracial couples. Images: @brendendurandjoseph

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to interracial couple struggles

Netizens reacted to the story shared on TikTok user @brendendurandjoseph's video:

@REE.M wrote:

"I love a couple that rage baits 🤣🤣🤣."

@kenzo_in_motion said:

"Maybe I'm the only one who loves seeing an interracial couple."

@Jeanette shared:

"My husband is Sotho, and we love to play this game with them. 🤣🤣🤣 We even kiss and get more loving."

@sikhoxelelo405 gushed:

"I love you guys 🤣🤣🤣."

@KayKay added:

"I'm seeing you guys for the first time, and I love yous 😂🥰."

@FielaJansevanRensburg commented:

"Love this! 🥰 You messed up their whole day, haha or whole week, lol! You just be happy and have fun! ❤️❤."

Interracial households in South Africa

According to StatsSA, South Africa’s households are becoming more mixed than ever before. Over the last twenty years, the number of multiracial families has grown sharply, from just 1.3% of households in 2001 to 11.4% in 2022. It’s a sign of changing social norms and deeper racial integration in everyday family life.

By 2022, the Western Cape had the highest share of multiracial households at 17%, followed by Gauteng at 14.6%. Most of these families live in cities, with four out of five multiracial households found in urban areas. The pattern suggests that busy city life, with its wider job options, diverse communities and evolving cultural attitudes, is helping bring people together across racial lines.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

