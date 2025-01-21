“He Said It So Smooth”: Woman Teaches Asian Bae Xhosa, SA Impressed
- A young Xhosa woman married to an Asian bae shared a clip of his efforts in learning her language
- Their heartwarming language lesson unfolded with humour and ease in the clip shared on TikTok
- Social media users were in stitches after seeing the cute clip, praising the man for his efforts and the hun for being a good teacher
A young married interracial couple sparked joy and conversations about love that transcends language barriers after sharing an amusing interaction that captured hearts online.
The Xhosa babe shared an inspiring and entertaining clip on her TikTok account under her handle @lithameyilechoi, attracting many views, likes, and comments.
Cute Xhosa lesson by wife
The short video begins with the husband and wife duo seated comfortably, radiating warmth and ease. Litha starts with a Xhosa greeting, confidently introducing herself in the native language. She then turns to her husband, asking for his name. He confidently responds, saying 'Sibusiso,' the Xhosa translation of his Asian name. In isiXhosa, Litha follows by asking how he is, and he responds with a good command of the native language.
Watch the cute video below:
Mzansi loves the young couple
The clip warmed the hearts of many social media users who admired the couple. Some took to the comment section to praise the Asian man for trying to learn his wife's language. Others asked for more videos of the couple's Xhosa lessons.
User @Mandychronicles commented:
"Haybo a whole Sibusiso 😂 I love it please 🥺❤️❤️"
User @Balisa🇿🇦✨🇰🇷 said:
"Nice to meet you Bhuda Sbu 😂"
User @NqobileP shared:
"Mufundise chomi, (teach him, friend) English bundles depletes after work, but he said it so smooth aybo Sibusiso 😅"
User @Fifey added:
"Aw Sibusiso well done! 🤣🤣😂"
User @Nana.D commented:
"Uthetha ngathi ufakwe (he speaks as if he's on) settings usbari 😂"
User @TeePay said:
"😂Good job🤭"
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za