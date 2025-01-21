A young Xhosa woman married to an Asian bae shared a clip of his efforts in learning her language

Their heartwarming language lesson unfolded with humour and ease in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were in stitches after seeing the cute clip, praising the man for his efforts and the hun for being a good teacher

A Xhosa babe taught her Asian husband to say his name in her native language, and Mzansi loved it. Image: @lithameyilecjoi

A young married interracial couple sparked joy and conversations about love that transcends language barriers after sharing an amusing interaction that captured hearts online.

The Xhosa babe shared an inspiring and entertaining clip on her TikTok account under her handle @lithameyilechoi, attracting many views, likes, and comments.

Cute Xhosa lesson by wife

The short video begins with the husband and wife duo seated comfortably, radiating warmth and ease. Litha starts with a Xhosa greeting, confidently introducing herself in the native language. She then turns to her husband, asking for his name. He confidently responds, saying 'Sibusiso,' the Xhosa translation of his Asian name. In isiXhosa, Litha follows by asking how he is, and he responds with a good command of the native language.

Watch the cute video below:

Mzansi loves the young couple

The clip warmed the hearts of many social media users who admired the couple. Some took to the comment section to praise the Asian man for trying to learn his wife's language. Others asked for more videos of the couple's Xhosa lessons.

An Asian man wowed Mzansi social media users with his Xhosa pronunciation. Image: @lithameyilechoi

User @Mandychronicles commented:

"Haybo a whole Sibusiso 😂 I love it please 🥺❤️❤️"

User @Balisa🇿🇦✨🇰🇷 said:

"Nice to meet you Bhuda Sbu 😂"

User @NqobileP shared:

"Mufundise chomi, (teach him, friend) English bundles depletes after work, but he said it so smooth aybo Sibusiso 😅"

User @Fifey added:

"Aw Sibusiso well done! 🤣🤣😂"

User @Nana.D commented:

"Uthetha ngathi ufakwe (he speaks as if he's on) settings usbari 😂"

User @TeePay said:

"😂Good job🤭"

