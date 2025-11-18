Although finding Afrikaans difficult, a woman proudly showed how her little girl prepared for an oral in the language

The girl was in the kitchen making herself a sandwich and sharing with online viewers what she was doing

The online crowd gathered in the post's comment section and applauded the girl's progress, pointing out that a week of preparation worked in her favour

A woman showed how her daughter prepared for her Afrikaans oral. Images: @the.rhu2

A supportive mother captured the moment she and her young daughter prepared for the girl's Afrikaans oral by role-playing it. Social media users were impressed with what they saw on their screens.

On 16 November, 2025, The Rhu showed her daughter in the kitchen making a sandwich, telling her mother in Afrikaans what she was doing. Although there were a few minor errors along the way, they didn’t stop the girl from continuing and showcasing her amazing week-long preparation.

The Rhu wrote in the caption of her post:

"Afrikaans is difficult."

Afrikaans oral prep intrigues South Africans

Several internet users went to the comment section to applaud the young girl's efforts, while others shared experiences with the subject with their own little ones.

The online crowd were impressed with the girl's progress. Image: fizkes

An impressed @pocketful_of_posies_ commented:

"Third language struggles, and I was brought up Afrikaans, which made me realise how difficult this language is for the littlest. I must say, I've noticed that there's a gap when they teach Afrikaans. They teach learners who have Afrikaans as a third language at the same level as the kids who are already fluent. So we're having to do basics, like phonics, at home."

@valene_cross7 remarked with a laugh:

"Listen, my son needs to come for lessons. She sounds so cute."

@corliaaahahaha added under the post:

"I taught Grade 4 Afrikaans for two years. She is very well-prepared! Well done, sussie!"

@marinajacobs888 shared in the comment section:

"Well done. Just keep going. One week is a massive achievement."

@saffa_in_ie said to the mom:

"We want to see her marks, and if they're not good, we Afrikaans aunties would like to have a chat with the teacher."

@eat_play_laugh also gave props to The Rhu, writing:

"You are an awesome mom for being so involved and helping her prepare. Uitstekend jonge meisiekind. She’s going to ace it!"

Watch the TikTok video posted on The Rhu's account below:

