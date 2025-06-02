A patient mother recorded herself helping her young son with Afrikaans homework, teaching each other new words as they worked through maths problems together

The child was placed in an Afrikaans school after the Department of Education fumbled his application, forcing him to learn a language that isn't his mother tongue

Social media users praised the supportive mum's approach, with over 6,000 likes and teachers offering to help with future homework sessions

A local woman shared a video showing how she helped her son with his Afrikaans homework. Images: @kwit_kwitani

A devoted mother has touched hearts across social media after sharing a video of herself patiently helping her young son with his Afrikaans homework.

Content creator @kwit_kwitani posted the heartwarming clip on TikTok at the end of May, showing the challenges many South African families face when children must learn in languages different from their home tongue.

The video captures the mum working alongside her son as he tackles a combination of maths and general knowledge questions, all written in Afrikaans. During their homework session, she asks him to identify the bird in a maths problem. The clever boy correctly answers "eend," which means duck in Afrikaans.

Throughout the session, both mother and son learn together, with the young boy even teaching his mum new Afrikaans words like "hoeveel," which means "how many" in English. The patient interaction shows a caring parent going the extra mile to support her child's education, even when faced with a language barrier.

The family's situation arose after the Department of Education made an error with the boy's school application, placing him in an Afrikaans medium school instead of one that teaches in his home language. This mistake has forced the young learner to adapt quickly to studying in Afrikaans, a challenge his mother is determined to help him overcome.

Despite facing criticism from some social media users about speaking Afrikaans as a black South African woman, the dedicated mum remains focused on her son's success. Rather than fighting the education system, this practical mother has chosen to embrace the challenge and learn alongside her son. Her willingness to tackle unfamiliar vocabulary has resonated with thousands of viewers who appreciate her positive approach to a difficult situation.

Afrikaans education remains compulsory

The continued teaching of Afrikaans in South African schools has been a topic of debate for years, particularly following the 1976 Soweto uprising when students protested against being forced to learn in Afrikaans. Today, nearly 50 years later, black children are still required to study the language until matric level, regardless of their home language background.

Educational experts argue that this system creates additional burdens for families where Afrikaans isn't spoken at home, forcing parents like @kwit_kwitani to become students themselves to support their children's academic journey.

Mzansi shows love and support

The touching video attracted over 6,000 likes and 400 comments, with viewers praising the mother's patience and dedication to her son's education.

@꧁༺Katryn76༻꧂ helpfully translated:

"Plus = plus, Duck = eend, Sums = somme, How many = hoeveel Mooi werk, Thabang!🥰"

@Stella offered practical assistance:

"If you need help, I am willing to assist, I am a teacher. Even if it is with short videos🥰 You are doing great!"

@Justine related to the struggle:

"As a mum of a child who is also schooling in a different language, I take my hat off to you. It is not easy."

@Anna Nan celebrated the family's efforts:

"He's doing so good, also can we take a moment for mum being so patient, kind and trying her best to help. #mom_of_the_year 🌺"

@Nusrah 🦋 questioned the system:

"But why is he doing maths in Afrikaans if it's not his home language?"

@user8332159166178 explained the situation:

"He's in an Afrikaans school and needs to learn the language ASAP. DoE fumbled his application and placed him in an Afrikaans school. Go to the mum's page, she made videos about it."

