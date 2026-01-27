An employee arrived at work expecting a normal day, but left with gifts and recognition after more than a decade of service

South Africans react as the humble worker received long-overdue appreciation, proving loyalty and consistency can still be valued

The touching workplace moment sparked conversations about recognising employees who give years of dedication without expecting rewards

An employee who had given over ten years to one workplace was stunned when his employer honoured his long service in a moment that touched many South Africans.

The heartfelt recognition is believed to have taken place on January 24, 2026, at the man’s workplace, where he arrived in his usual work attire, unaware that the day would mark a milestone for his decade of dedication. The employee had completed ten years of service the previous year.

Those present witnessed a reminder of how showing up every day can eventually be recognised, even in the most unexpected ways. The man, who struggled to fully understand English, relied on a translator as his employer explained the significance of the occasion and what each item symbolised.

The moment leaves many touched

A certificate recognising ten years of service was presented first, followed by a bonus to mark the milestone, though the amount was not revealed.

The man was also gifted a black T-shirt, a plastic bag filled with goodies, and a 43-inch Digimark HD television, a reward that visibly surprised him. His body language showed that he had not expected such generosity for simply doing his job for so long.

In a TikTok video shared by @d23bribe, the employee could be seen standing quietly as the rewards were handed over, taking in the moment slowly. The presence of a translator ensuring that he understood what was being said.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the touching moment

In a country where many workers feel overlooked and easily replaceable, this recognition struck a chord with viewers who understand how rare such appreciation can be.

@Madibuseng_T commented:

“Recognition is very important. 🔥🥰”

@Dudu:

“That is a good company to work for, some companies just give you R2000 just to say thank you.”

@easy said:

“Some of us have worked for more than ten years, but we have never received anything, 😭not even a t-shirt. Well done, boss.”

@Daddyka.Rori🌻 wrote:

“But working 10 years of your life for a television, a certificate, and a 10-year-waited bonus. I can only hope that the bonus is 10% of all the profit he made for them.”

@Phiwah Nkunzemnyama Mdluli said:

“This is awesome. 👌 Congratulations to him. Some of us never got anything after those years of service.”

@mrsowhat4 commented:

“To the employer, well done. Keep on planting the good seed, and may God bless you and your family abundantly, and also your business for many years to come. To the employee, work hard and keep on trusting in God.💯😜🙌”

