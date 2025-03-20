“I Lost My Baby”: SA Shares Stories of How They Were Bewitched in the Workplace
- A South African man opened up old wounds when he shared how people are being bewitched at work
- The guy mentioned the different methods wicked people use to manipulate their coworkers
- Mzansi people flocked to the comments of the now-viral post and shared their stories in a thread of comments
Witchcraft and dark magic is not something rare in the workplace especially now that jobs are becoming harder to find.
Some coworkers are involved in unhealthy competition to get a promotion faster and end up becoming toxic to each other.
SA shares stories of how they were bewitched in the workplace
A South African man shared with Mzansi how coworkers bewitch each other in the workplace. The guy said that the biggest target for those who practice witchcraft at work is their opponent’s desk:
“The classic one where it happens very often is at your desk. Your desk is the first sight of a spiritual attack. People mix things with their urine and disguise it as sanitiser that they spray all over your desk. Others would come with a powder-like substance and blow it out onto your desk into your office and cast spells against you.”
The chap explained that your opponent will study your every move and eventually strike when you least expect it. He also added:
“You’ll often feel dizzy and have no idea what’s going on. All of those things will attach one of your five senses and will attack your ability to work. The way you’ll know you’re being attacked is when every time you go into your office, you feel physically ill. The purpose of witchcraft in the workplace is to impede your ability to do your job and that’s exactly what happens and as soon as you leave your office and work in the communal workspace you’re okay.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to how people are bewitched in the workplace
Social media users shared their stories of being bewitched in the workplace:
@Lihle Rejoyce was amazed:
“This is bad but it’s happening.”
@Kholo K explained:
“I was poisoned at work when I was pregnant and I lost my baby. To date, I don't know who did it. I learned to never leave my food or any drink unattended.”
@🇿🇦 Troy Karabo Makakaba 🇵🇸wrote:
“This is why prayer is important.”
@Ava🍒lov advised:
“Br weary of those who always early or leaving late, it's not always the case but keep your eyes open.”
@Miss_E 👜💃👑 commented:
“How about fatigue from the morning? No matter how well rested I am from home.”
@915SHA felt lucky:
“To us who work from home, and only go the office for meetings in the boardroom.”
@brokegirlblue6 said:
“My coworkers are showing me flames!”
@portiamaphane1 shared:
“I remember in 2009 I found water on my desk and I wiped it off, the following day I got demoted.
