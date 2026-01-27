“Thank God I Survived”: Woman Shares Horror Night at Nigerian Boyfriend’s House

A woman shared a personal experience that left social media users shocked and prompted discussions on safety and intuition

Her story sparked a wide reaction online, with many praising her for trusting her instincts in a potentially dangerous situation

Netizens used the comments section to reflect on the importance of caution and awareness in relationships and unfamiliar environments

A woman has shared a chilling experience during a visit to her Nigerian boyfriend’s home, describing a night she says she will never forget.

The story, shared on social media platform X, has left many users shocked and prompted conversations about intuition and personal safety.

The woman, according to Legit.ng identified as @OluchyyRaregem, revealed her story in response to a post by @justmercy_, who asked people to share places they had visited and vowed never to return. According to her, the incident took place in 2023 while she was in Year 2 at university.

"I was dating a guy who was very rich. He had four cars and was always spending, the kind of guy every girl wanted to be with back then. I didn’t know where his money was coming from, and I didn’t really ask."

Despite his repeated invitations, she said she hesitated before visiting his house. Once there, she immediately felt uneasy. Around midnight, the quiet home was disturbed by strange whispers and noises coming from a room he had told her never to enter.

"I went close to see what was happening, and I was shocked. I saw charms and pots with human skulls inside. I couldn’t believe my eyes," she added.

Terrified, @OluchyyRaregem returned to the bedroom, shaking throughout the night.

"I didn’t even know if I would wake up the next day, but thank God I did," she wrote.

She added that she left as soon as morning arrived and never returned. The social media user @OluchyyRaregem broke off the relationship and returned all the gifts he had given her.

"I’m just grateful to God that I’m alive today."

Her story has resonated with social media users, many praising her instincts and highlighting the importance of trusting one’s intuition. The post has sparked discussions around safety, relationships, and the unsettling encounters some individuals face behind closed doors.

Netizens share their thoughts

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman’s story, saying:

Timmie said:

"Omor @OluchyyRaregem na jah save you oh. Thank GOD for persistence to go and see what was in the room, if not..Who knows what would have happened?"

AllesCode wrote:

"This is honestly chilling. The fact that your instincts warned you before anything happened is what saved you. Sometimes the biggest red flag isn’t what we see, but what our spirit refuses to ignore. You chose your life over luxury, and that decision matters more than anything he."

Lina stated:

"Oh woww Sorry baby."

Big Dreyy replied:

"I hope you've learned your lesson. Not all that glitters is gold."

Chukwuebuka Dominic commented:

"He wanted to use it for money rituals. God is with you, Oluchyy."

