A woman made a TikTok video and proved to people that her father gave her one of the strangest names ever

The lady made people laugh after revealing evidence of her father's odd and long name choice

Online users had countless jokes after seeing the young babe's ID card with her weird government name

One woman revealed the name her dad gave her, but many thought she was fronting. The lady was forced to show her ID to make a point.

A TikTok video shows a woman proving her dad gave her a scientific name. Image: @makolarefilwe_.

Source: TikTok

The stunner got over 60 000 likes after showing people her legal name. There were thousands of comments from amused netizens.

TikTok video of lady's odd name gets 800K views

A lady on TikTok, @makolarefilwe_, posted a video proving that her dad named her Refilwe Hypochoreis-Radicada. In the caption, she joked that she will never forgive her dad for the name.

Watch the video:

Mzansi floored by unpronouncable name

Online users had endless jokes after seeing the ID. Some people thought it sounded like a medical condition and that bogus Dr Matthew would know.

iNaturalist shows that the name refers to a native European flower, a false dandelion.

๑ꕤ ℳꕤഒ said:

"It sounds like it's a chemical reaction."

Therealedward.m added:

"Home Affairs should've said 'No.' "

Tobi commented:

"No way, it sounds like a disease."

A1 joked:

"DR MATTHEW SHOULD KNOW THE MEANING."

Blue Chechile laughed:

"Sounds like something Dr Matthew warned us about."

SA amused by strange names

