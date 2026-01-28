A man posted a video about some of the challenges he faces as a person living with disability in South Africa

The South African went to an establishment that did not cater to his needs, and he received help from the workers

The TikTok video that the man shared highlighted the importance of inclusive accessibility and spread awareness about people living with disability

In a post on TikTok, a man showed people that going out to eat can be a problem for him because of the lack of accommodation for people with disabilities. The man in a wheelchair posted about how a trip to a restaurant turned into a spectacle when he needed to enter.

A man required help to access a restaurant he went to, Image: @hellosandile

Source: TikTok

The clip that the man shared gave people a good idea of how inconvenient it can be when a venue doesn't have wheelchair access. He posted a TikTok video about the solution that one restaurant came up with.

In a post on TikTok, a man, @hellosandile, shared how the staff members of a restaurant went the extra mile to help him with his wheelchair. He went to an establishment that did not have access, but everything was upstairs.Multiple staff members had to carry him up the stairs to make up for the inconvenience. The group of men carefully carried the man to the second level of the restaurant. Watch the video below:

South Africa impressed by its workers

Many appreciated the man who helped the wheelchair user have a comfortable experience at the restaurant. People raved about their thoughts on the amount of effort they put into helping the man in the wheelchair. Read online users' comments below:

Other viewers discussed their challenges with physical disability. Image: Kampus Production

Source: UGC

Dibz was moved:

" As a person living with a visual disability I wish people would consider us more … having to get takeouts is such a nightmare for me because I can’t see the menu font, I can’t see the signs at malls I'm not familiar with, I can’t read the labels of price tags on the shelves at the grocery store ..having to constantly ask workers to take me to where things are instead of directing me. Filling in forms anywhere 💔I wish the world were more inclusive. It will enable me to be more independent as a 29-year-old woman."

boitykay wrote:

"This video has deeply touched me. It raises awareness about how easy it is to be unaware of others’ struggles, especially in places like restaurants, and how we often take many things for granted. I hope it inspires many people to make a positive difference in the lives of others."

Robyn Kater added:

"Hi Sandile, do you mind sharing your favorite wheelchair friendly places? My MIL is in a wheelchair, and often it's difficult to find new accessible restaurants to take her to."

Sandile, the creator, added:

"I would say Rosebank mall restaurants are great because the accessible toilet is not too far. Parrots Clearwater is fantastic as they have a toilet in the restaurant that is accessible and The 11th Floor Restaurant in Bedfordview is also great. They also have live music from time to time 🫶🏾"

Aaliyah-Negota cheered:

"I love this restaurant so much. So disappointed in myself for never considering the lack of accessibility for differently abled customers."

