A woman took to social media to share the heartbreaking story of a man she met on the street. The lady gave people insight into a man in need.

A woman shared a homeless man's bond with an animal that needed him. Image: Tarikul Raana /Pexels

The post shared on 23 January 2026 touched many South Africans. The homeless man's photo and story highlighted his resilience in the face of struggle.

A Facebook post by @annika.larsen.1 shared the story of a homeless man named kevin josephson who she met while he was trying to take care of a furry companion. The man was carrying around a kitten he named Elizabeth that was attached to his chest. She's rescued the kitten by taking it to Kangaroo hair when they gave him a pouch to carry her in and a bottle to feed the cat. The homeless man was on the street after his wife of thirty years died from cancer, and he named the kitten after his late wife. The lady said the man seeing with the kitten was a moving sight. She wrote

"Kevin didn’t ask me for anything. But he said thank you for taking the trouble to hear his story. Usually he is a man without a face because he is homeless and has nothing to offer. But the kitten saw him."

See the post below:

South Africa moved by kitten and homeless man

Online users shared thoughts about the homeless man's harrowing life circumstances. Many people felt sorry for him. Read the comments people left below:

Homelessness is one of South Africa's socio-economic issues. Image: Mart Production / Pexels

Tanya Snyman Davis said:

"I also learned that you should never judge a book by its cover. I also met a homeless man with two pups, and everyone thought he was selling them, so I stopped and offered him R4000, as I know that's a lot of money for them, and he said no. I love them like my children. So yes, never judge."

Amy Amzy Becker wrote:

"I love making a meal for our elderly bin guy every Friday. It could be the only proper meal that May received for a week. In the wintertime, he gets a coffee too, in the summer I give juice or water."

Gabbi Rebelo was moved:

"Genuinely touched by the humanity I'm seeing in this comment section. All people deserve to be treated with dignity, and unfortunately, the city of Cape Town is particularly unkind to the poor and homeless. Its all of our responsibility to try to make our city better, and that starts with recognising the humanity of the poor and taking action towards a more just society!"

Cherilyn Singh added:

"Thank you so much for sharing this post. I met Kevin 12 years ago at church and was always struck by his gentleness and kindness. After I moved to the northern suburbs, I often wondered how he was doing. I’m so happy to see that he and Elizabeth have found each other."

Kerri-Lynn Mossop wrote;

"Thank you for sharing this, my tabby found me- she fit into a shoe- is there anything I can do to help? She will need sterilisation and all her jabs too. A lead for the future, some extra blankies when winter comes."

