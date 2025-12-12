The Border Management Authority prevented 30 foreign nationals from entering the country at OR Tambo International Airport

Some of the foreigners were flagged for suspicious travel patterns, while others were found with fraudulent documents

South Africans expressed concern online about the situation, questioning how many others made it into the country undetected

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Border Management Authority intercepted 30 foreign nationals at OR Tambo International Airport. Image: BMA

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – South Africans are in disbelief after 30 foreign nationals were intercepted after attempting to make their way into the country illegally.

A total of 14 Ethiopian nationals, consisting of five men and nine women, and 16 Bangladeshi men, were intercepted by Border Management Authority (BMA) officials at OR Tambo International Airport on 11 December 2025.

Officials believe the attempts to enter the country could be linked to human trafficking, irregular migration, and visa fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Foreigners found with fraudulent visas

According to Acting BMA Commissioner Jane Thupana, preliminary checks indicated patterns often associated with trafficking syndicates. She explained that in the first incident, the Ethiopian nationals were stopped after arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, after their travel pattern was flagged as suspicious. All 14 were detained for further processing.

In the second incident, the 16 Bangladeshi men also entered the country on an Ethiopian Airlines flight and raised suspicion as they attempted to blend in with South African passengers in the terminal.

They were removed from the queue, and after further investigation, it was found that they were travelling with fraudulent visas.

The Border Management Authority has tightened security at all of the country's ports of entry. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

BMA tightens security measures ahead of the festive season

Thupana explained that the interceptions were a result of the BMA tightening security measures at all ports of entry throughout the festive season. She said this was part of efforts to curb irregular migration, visa fraud, and human trafficking.

Thupana stated that the BMA had taken a new approach to tackling illegal entry by targeting the risk from a distance. She explained that some syndicates employed a transit system approach, whereby foreigners flew to neighbouring countries by transiting through South Africa first, and then later entered the country illegally through the land borders.

Thupana said they now identified these cases and prevented the individuals from entering the country. The 30 individuals will be deported, and the airline will be punished as well.

“The airlines that ferry people in this manner are also fined in terms of the Immigration Act.

“So, there are those fines and penalties that will be levied. It’s 15,000 per individual who was ferried in this particular manner, she said.

South Africans shared mixed reactions to the interceptions

The news sparked a mixed bag of reactions on social media, as some expressed concern at how foreigners were able to travel without the proper documents. Others questioned how many were able to enter the country already.

@maetsa_kabomo asked:

“How many others get away with this?”

@lethabo_m__ questioned:

“How did they get on that flight without proper documentation in the first place?”

@LauDlamini stated:

“I just hope they were put back on the flight they came in. There is no two ways about it.”

@Dannis829958899 said:

“I am asking myself just how many of these illegal foreigners have gained access without being detected, and how many hundreds more are regrouping and waiting for their moment.”

@IamBigRu added:

“SA ke playground.”

@SupremeKen2023 suggested:

“Stop the airline from operating in SA.”

@tsitso09 noted:

“This is a sign of what this country is facing. In the meantime, our government is dragging its feet in implementing the revised Immigration Act. The whole issue of immigration needs urgent attention.”

@NubianLes7381 stated:

“We can only imagine how many entered without being detected or through bribery.”

@kagisosetshogwe asked:

“Can we ban that airline from landing in SA?”

Related stories about foreign nationals arriving at OR Tambo

Briefly News reported that questions were raised after a plane carrying Palestinians landed at OR Tambo in November 2025.

A group of Palestinians seeking refuge was stranded at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni.

A second plane carrying Palestinian refugees landed at the airport in November, sparking fresh questions.

The South African government clarified that it would be launching an investigation into the landing of the plane.

Source: Briefly News