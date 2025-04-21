Anele Mdoda's best friend, Sizwe Dhlomo has seemingly congratulated Anele on her wedding ceremony on Sunday, 20 April

The media personality wrote on his X account over the weekend: "God bless the union. God bless the families."

Fans of the radio and TV personality took to Dhlomo's post to congratulate Mdoda and James on their union

Sizwe Dhlomo seemingly congratulates Anele Mdoda and "Buzza" James on their wedding day. Image: SizweDhlomo

Source: Instagram

Media personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, who recently celebrated Vusi Thembekwayo's fraud allegations hinted about Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' wedding day on his social media account on Sunday, 20 April.

Dhlomo and Mdoda who recently opened up about their friendship on Trevor Noah's podcast have been friends for many years.

The Kaya 959 breakfast host posted a cryptic message on Sunday, 20 April, congratulating Mdoda and James on his X account.

He wrote: "Today was a good day. God bless the union. God bless the families."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans respond to his post

@amsimplymandla responded:

"I love how you and Anele manage to keep your private lives very private."

@phililekam reacted:

"That's why ebengekho emsebenzini. I love this for her kwakuhle kwethu to imfivilithi yami."

@alferzw said:

"Let me guess... You officially married to your longtime sweetheart."

@InaniMarwana responded:

"@SizweDhlomo, my wife knows that Anele is my celebrity crush now she’s busy making fun of me here... Eish I’m hurt. Lol."

@Stylecandii replied:

"Sesizwile, ngendaba izimnandi (we heard the good news). Siyamhalalisela uMngani wethu (congratulations to your friend)."

@FusionistRSA said:

"Congrats OG. I don’t what it but seem big and progressive."

@MahleMHAMBI said:

"Your best friend got married."

@Joyannen1 replied:

"I can't wait for the pics, busy checking Instagram."

@Tillyies responded:

"What do you mean? I remember somebody already broke the news of her lobola here the day before the event."

@LeeLovesBey replied:

"I blame Khaya Dlanga for ruining her big reveal for her."

@nelzblue said:

"Lol, most people knew who Anele was dating. That guy was always at Anele’s place."

@melisandeeee said:

"Anele tried to pull a Zozi but the effect didn't work."

Mdoda's close friend, Khaya Dlanga, who reportedly leaked her wedding photos on Sunday, 20 April shared more photos from the traditional wedding on his Instagram account on Monday, 21 April.

Social media user @_ezmish reveals that Mdoda's close friend, Khaya Dlanga announced her wedding in a since-deleted post.

"Congratulations Anele Mdoda who weds Bonelela James," reads the post.

The TV and radio personality, Anele Mdoda married her boyfriend, Bonelela "Buzza" James in a traditional wedding ceremony this past weekend.

Mdoda's husband is reportedly a Xhosa prince and lawyer Bonelela "Buzza" James from the AbaThembu tribe.

James has reportedly met Mdoda's son, Alakhe and the pair have a good relationship.

Sizwe Dhlomo seemingly congratulates Anele Mdoda and "Buzza" James. Images: Zinthathu

Source: Instagram

Anele reacts to Sandton shooting

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently reacted to the fatal shooting that happened at a Sandton restaurant.

The 947 radio host mentioned that she knew the shooting could happen at the SOLO restaurant.

It was also reported that Londie London's ex-Mabonga was allegedly involved in this shooting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News