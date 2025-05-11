Musa Mseleku has set the record straight about his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku being used to scam people

The reality TV star trended on social media this week when her face was used to scam people

Viewers of the reality TV show took to Mseleku's Instagram post on Sunday to praise him for defending his wife

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Musa Mseleku defends Thobile 'Makhumalo' Mseleku against scammers. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Twitter

Popular polygamist Musa Mseleku has clarified rumours that his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku, has scammed people online.

The businesswoman has been trending on social media since it was reported that scammers used her face to steal money from her fans.

The reality TV revealed on his Instagram account on Sunday, 11 May, that his wife is not involved in the online scamming.

Mseleku also reveals that the police are investigating the case, and his wife's name will eventually be cleared.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"MaKhumalo Mseleku is not involved in this unfortunate when we warn people about this, they ignored us. They listen more to scammers than listening to us. They insist after depositing their money that they spoke to us. But I am happy that police are investigating the matter because the truth will eventually come out", said the polygamist.

South Africans react to Mseleku's post

Mrz Banda replied:

"What kind of world are we living in? My phone number was hacked, and I am going through the same thing."

Kholi7 said:

"MaKhumalo is a hard-working woman bangamsukeli" (they must not say anything bad about her).

Marisaduduemmanuel wrote:

"When they met, they don't realise that this is not MaKhumalo?"

SaneleGMthethwa said:

"Aibo Ma-K is super rich to be begging people's money around."

Giftnadada responded:

"People are so gullible bethuna!"

MissPM21 said:

"I knew it’s not our MaKhumalo shem. I am sorry ku mama."

DinnieKhumalo wrote:

"Makhumalo has her own money so amounts like the one's mentioned are just changes nje kuye."

Nolulimitless replied:

"This is nonsense. Wona lamaphepha (newspapers) avele abhale (just report) without facts sies."

SisiNhleks responded:

"So, she says she met her her? She couldn't see it's not Makhumalo or she doesn't know her."

ThobekaMrauli said:

"Wasting our state resources. They must investigate somewhere not eMzumbe. Videos were made warning people about these scammers pretending to be from The Mseleku family. Askies kumama oqoliwe."

TsoanieM wrote:

"People never listen... There are so many scammers out there."

Nana_Ntshangs01 said:

"Mangaki nje ama fake accounts ama celebrities on social media. Aiy people don't listen aiy suka. Our lovely @thobilek phephisa dear you will cleared."

Musa Mseleku Defends his wife against scammers online. Images: ThobileK

Source: Instagram

Thobile Khumalo reacts to rumours she removed Mseleku surname from Instagram bio

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in April that Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku has responded to reports that she removed her marital surname from her profile.

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star caused a social media storm when she reportedly reverted to her maiden name on Instagram.

Viewers of the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show got the impression that MaKhumalo wanted out of the polygamous marriage.

Source: Briefly News