British pop star and influencer Dua Lipa landed in South Africa this week and had the time of her life

The award-winning musician is the latest star to visit the country after US actress Meagan Good

Lipa shared photos of her second trip to South Africa with her boyfriend

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British artist Dua Lipa visits the Kruger National Park, South Africa. Image: DuaLipa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning musician Dua Lipa trended on social media on Saturday, 18 April 2026, when she shared photos of her trip to the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The UK pop star and social media influencer also trended online when she announced her first visit to South Africa back in January 2026.

The UK pop star posted photos in Mzansi on her X account on Saturday, 18 April 2026.

"David Attenborough, eat your heart out! I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa. Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words. It was truly unforgettable...one of those experiences that stays with you forever," said the songstress.

Social media users comment on the singer's photos

@LexiOrtizz responded:

"Go, I need to find myself a man and go on a vacation cause I wanna smile like this again."

@PetitUdy replied:

David Attenborough just felt that in his soul. This is what Radical Optimism looks like in 4K; not just surviving the wild, but dancing with it. Those elephants knew they were in the presence of a queen. South Africa won."

@cliffdorfman wrote:

"It’s Sir David Attenborough, and when you’re 12,000 feet up in the mountain country rolling around with Silverbacks, just you, another crew member, and a camera, then maybe you can say something ridiculous like that. Sheesh. I’m glad you were moved, but keep it in perspective."

@boldandSharpe reacted:

"After making too much noise. She's in a peaceful place."

@PMbuli76256 said:

"We love it for you! Glad you got to enjoy our beautiful country."

@kaavyajha143 commented:

"Yeah, okay, we get it, you’re living everyone’s dream. Some of us are stuck in traffic, and you’re out here with elephants cool, cool."

@william_makitla replied:

"Thank you for visiting. Please tell the rest in the USA that there is nothing bad happening in SA."

@EftiaFe said:

"Sir, did the genociders? I miss you...I saw them running down the street searching for white people."

@oladoyinboolanr wrote:

"Dua, this trip looks unreal. I just want you out in South Africa surrounded by elephants and that golden sunset light, proper dream stuff. David Attenborough, eat your heart out for real. Looks like one of those trips that stays with you forever. Happy you got to experience that."

UK popstar Dua Lipa shares photos at the Kruger National Park. Image: gettImages

Source: AFP

US actress Meagan Good spotted in South Africa, Mzansi is elated

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress and influencer Meagan Good landed in Mzansi for the Dreamers Exchange Festival.

Good and her cousins, La’Myia Good and Dijon Talton, also travelled to Botswana on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

South African entertainment reporter Phil Mphela shared videos and photos of Good with the e.tv crew on Saturday.

Source: Briefly News