British pop star Dua Lipamade a stop in South Africa, and she looked like she had fun

The singer is the latest among the waves of overseas visitors in the country

She documented her first-ever taste of South Africa, and she took to social media to share her experience

Musician Dua Lipa visited South Africa, and her Instagram photos about her trip amassed lots of attention. The musician shared what she got up to during her Mzansi visit.

The post that Dua Lipa shared attracted the attention of South Africans and earned her a Mzansi name. She shared how much of a blast she had visiting South Africa.

In an Instagram post, Dua Lipa showed that she travelled to South Africa for the first time. Her update on 24 January 2025 detailed that she was in the country for a work trip. The musician also had a lot of fun, and she said she got to do some fun side quests. See the photos of everything the popstar did in Cape Town below:

South Africa welcomes Dua Lipa

Some South Africans welcomed Dua Lipa to South Africa. Most of the singer's comments were focused on the awareness she raised about Iran. The News Digital reported that the singer took to her Instagram stories to spotlight Iranian protests against the government, which escalated to violence. The musician was applauded for standing up for Iran under her post about Mzansi.

In other comments, South Africans were oozing Mzansi pride, and one even gave her a South African name. Locals enjoy assigning names to international celebrities when they come to Mzansi. A netizen joked that her new name was Duduzile, an isiZulu name which means comfort.

Aside from her first visit, Dua Lipa was linked to Mzansi before when romance rumours about her and Trevor Noah sparked. The South African comedian addressed the buzz that they were romantically involved.

Read people's comments on Dua Lipa's first South African visit below:

mohart1806 wanted to see Dua Lipa perform:

"So when is the #CapeTown concert? 🙌 love you! 🫶"

sugafunk a local radio DJ hope to interview Dua Lipa:

"Your guest of honour seat on my radio show is waiting for you next time! So good to have you in our city ❤️"

dillonpillay_16 wanted Dua Lipa to travel Mzansi:

"I heard Durban is better than Cape Town, you should visit there instead 🙂‍↕️"

anthea.amy.smith_ was floored that the UK star was on the continent:

"Dua Lipa in South Africa? 😭"

staceleigh5 remarked:

"@anthea.amy.smith_ I wish she was performing here 😭"

ntando_justdoes gushed:

"Welcome skhokho. Your NEW NAME is Dudu Lipa short for DUDUZILE which is Zulu. Sho 🇿🇦🔥"

