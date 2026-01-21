South African singer Londie London made headlines on social media after debuting her new look

The popular gossipmonger and blogger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the star showing off her new hairstyle

Many netizens flooded the comment section, gushing over how beautiful Londie looked

Londie London showed off her new hairstyle. Image: @londie_london_official

Sana, Londie London never misses a chance to impress and flaunt her effortless beauty on social media, and recently, the reality TV star became the talk of the town with a latest picture of herself.

On Tuesday, 20 November 2026, the popular blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to post a photo of the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member, who was previously accused of dating Daliwonga, flaunting her new 2026 hairstyle.

The star had her hair cut and redone for the new year and season, which had many netizens gushing over how gorgeous she looked with this stunning hairstyle.

See the picture below:

Mzansi compliments Londie London's new look

Shortly after the image of the star's new look went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with compliments, and others shared their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MadumiMutshidzi said:

"And some South African women are selfish wanting to keep us for themselves with do much beauty in the country."

@SebutiMatsome wrote:

"Breath of fresh air, she looks amazing."

@sikie4 commented:

"I like this look for her, suits her age."

@cozmino__ questioned:

"This is the same woman who gifted her gangsta boyfriend a gun on his birthday?"

Netizens reacted to Londie's new look. Image: @londie_london_official

Londie London's rise to fame

Londie London, whose birth name is Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, first came to prominence in South Africa as a cast member on the reality television series RHOD, joining the show in its second season. Her participation in the show allowed her to rebrand herself beyond being known merely as a glamorous singer and “body” figure. She has said that she used RHOD as a platform to show her personality, her ambitions, and her life beyond what people had initially assumed about her.

Following her television exposure, Londie London leveraged her public profile into entrepreneurial ventures. In April 2023, she launched a signature hair-braid brand in collaboration with hair-extension company Afrotex, marketing a 100-inch-long braid in Africa. She has since expanded this into a full beauty business with a warehouse stocked with her products and a new salon location in Johannesburg, indicating a transition from reality TV personality to businesswoman.

Londie London's amazing voice impresses peeps

