South African reality TV star Londie London enjoyed the soft life while on holiday with her friends

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star posted some photos from the vacation with the ladies

Mzansi can't stop gushing over Londie London's timeless beauty, applauding her humble nature when meeting her fans

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Londie London was on vacation with friends. Image: Londielondonofficial

Source: Instagram

Trust South African reality TV star Londie London to serve whenever she is on vacation. Londie understands the assignment whenever it comes to enjoying the soft life while on holiday with friends.

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star posted some photos from her vacation with the ladies, and the internet was left inspired.

What Mzansi said about Londie's vacay photos

Social media users and fellow celebrities couldn't stop gushing over Londie London's timeless beauty. The star, who owns a hair braiding company and brand, recently debuted a new hairstyle. Welcoming the new year, Londie did the big chop and got rid of some of her hair to give herself a fresh new look.

Below are some of the reactions from fans who applauded her humble nature when meeting her fans.

Sam.chuda said:

"Sublime. What I like about London, you can be an excellent Makothi. Ask me why? You are shy to show off your body, but do it nevertheless."

Sizwe..ntombenhle said:

"Oh, she was first in line when God was handing out bodies."

Nembenomagugu recalled meeting Londie:

"I think youre one of the celebs that look the same with or without makeup. You're gorgeous. I once saw you at Clicks in Hillcrest, Durban, and I looked at you wathi ubalekisa amehlo ngakugqolozela yezwa. I didn't even recognise it was you, I was just looking at the skin. I realised when I was in the car that no man that's Londy. I was already creepy towards you, and going back for a picture wasn't an option."

Mthslainomathemaba 3 gushed:

"My Zulu Princess, you make us proud!"

Lucynomi stated:

"Wow, you're rocking that bag with your style! I'm loving how every detail is on point. My best friend has the same one, and I was blown away when she told me it's a dupe. The craftsmanship is insane, I also got mine; quality is amazing."

Rgerealsandzndlovu gushed:

"Hope you getting all the love you deserve, Londie. You have the bestest friends any girl could ask for."

Is Londie London venturing into Gospel music?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London's amazing voice impresses peeps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London left many of her fans impressed with many suggesting that she ventures into gospel music. Londie shone in a viral video, sparking calls for her to switch from Amapiano to gospel music.

Fans praised her amazing vocals, as some fans said she has a spiritual gift and would succeed in the gospel industry. Despite her facing multiple personal struggles after her breakup, Londie has rebuilt her career with successful business ventures, including a perfume and braids brand.

Source: Briefly News