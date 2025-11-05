Celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede announced his retirement from styling A-list stars

The Forbes 30 Under 30 awardee began his career dressing his sister, Ayanda Ncwane

Fans and celebrities showered him with praise as he closes this defining chapter

Phupho Gumede has left the celebrity fashion scene.

Source: Instagram

Earlier this week, South Africa’s celebrated fashion visionary, Phupho Gumede, officially retired from celebrity styling — marking the end of an era for Mzansi’s red carpet scene. The award-winning stylist and 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 awardee took to Instagram to share the heartfelt announcement that he was “closing the book on celebrity styling.”

Gumede, who recently stunned Mzansi with his daring outfit at Paris Fashion Week, wrote in his farewell post:

"After years of telling people’s stories through clothes, I’m closing the book on celebrity styling."

The full post, which aptly features a black and white picture of Gumede walking away from a rolling clothes rack, attracted a number of supportive comments:

Gumede's daring outfits sometimes had fans criticising him, but he remained adored as a stylist. More than the criticism, he enjoyed praise from his fans.

Fans and celebrities showed their support

Following Gumede's announcement, fans and celebrities showed their support to the award-winning stylist and left kind-hearted comments.

South African actress and radio personality Nomalanga Shozi, commenting as @realnomalanga wrote:

"Closing it with styling the host of Miss SA? What a legacy to leave behind!"

Another radio and television personality, @ayandaMVP, praised Gumede, commenting:

"You are amazing. Your eye for style is limitless. Onwards and upwards."

Digital creator @mbalimkh_ hoped to enlist Gumede's services, writing:

"You said celebrity! I still have a chance to be styled by the best in the game!"

The same user commented further, wishing the stylist well in his future plans:

"Phupho, you are so inspiring. You are excellent at what you do. You take your craft seriously. You always show up and you do it all the while being so fabulous! When you walk into a room, the mood lightens up and you leave a lasting impression on everyone. I don’t know what your next chapter is, but I know it’s going to be iconic.

Another user, @andilenzimande, wrote:

"What a legacy!"

One user guessed what Gumede might possibly venture into next. @tobeymbatha exclaimed:

"A clothing line!?"

Phupho rises to fame

Phupho’s career took off when he began styling his sister, Ayanda Ncwane, in the first and second seasons of The Real Housewives of Durban. His eye for detail and bold creative flair quickly earned him recognition across the entertainment industry. What started as a family project soon became the foundation of a formidable career that would see him styling some of Mzansi’s most elite names.

Over the years, Phupho’s client list has read like a Who’s Who of South African pop culture royalty. He has worked with the likes of Zola Nombona, Sarah Langa, Hope Mbele, Sithelo Shozi, and Ciza. Most recently, he dressed Nomalanga Shozi, the host of Miss South Africa 2025, cementing his position as one of the country’s most respected stylists.

Phupho Gumede began his career styling his sister Ayanda Ncwane.

Source: Twitter

Phupho's sister is accused of undergoing body sculpting

According to social media speculation, Ayanda Ncwane was rumoured to have undergone body sculpting; however, this has not been confirmed.

Briefly News reported at the time that Ncwane caused a stir on social media after posting a picture of herself.

