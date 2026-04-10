On Thursday, 9 April 2026, Melany Viljoen and Petrus Viljoen appeared before the Palm Beach County Circuit Court in Florida and finally entered their pleas

The couple was arrested on 10 March 2026 in the United States, and they are currently being held in custody by ICE at separate detention centres

The date and reason for the South African reality TV couple's next court appearance were also revealed

Mel and Peet Viljoen fought back when they appeared before a US court. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Former The Real Housewives of Pretoria cast members Melany “Mel” Viljoen and Petrus “Peet” Jacobus Viljoen finally entered a plea when they appeared in a Florida court almost a month following their arrest.

Mel and Peet Viljoen previously grabbed headlines globally when they were arrested and charged with aggravated grand retail theft in Palm Beach County, Florida, in the United States.

The South African reality TV couple was arrested on 10 March 2026 for allegedly shoplifting groceries worth approximately R88,000 from Publix, an American store.

Mel and Peet Viljoen respond to US theft charges

On Thursday, 9 April, Mel and Peet Viljoen appeared before the Palm Beach County Circuit Court and entered not guilty pleas.

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According to court documents shared by renowned South African journalist Bianca van Wyk, Peet and Mel Viljoen appeared remotely via Zoom, and their attorney entered pleas of not guilty on their behalf.

The couple each face a count of aggravated grand retail theft (Florida Statute 812.015(9)(a)).

As non-American citizens, Mel and Peet are being held in custody by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While Peet is currently at the California City Corrections Centre in California, Mel sits 1,580km away at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Colorado.

What's next for Mel and Peet Viljoen?

Melany and Petrus Viljoen, who are no strangers to controversy, are expected to appear again before the Palm Beach County Circuit Court for a case management hearing. One report mentions that they are scheduled to appear in court on 30 April.

If convicted of this third-degree felony, the Viljoens could face up to five years in prison, fines, restitution, and potential deportation consequences given their current ICE status. A judge previously ordered them to stay at least 153 metres from all Publix stores.

Mel and Peet Viljoen maintained in the United States. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel Viljoen reveals why she allegedly shoplifted in the U.S.

In other news, Mel Viljoen previously opened up about why she was shoplifting in the United States.

Melany attempted to absolve her husband of any wrongdoing and told investigators that she acted alone. Mel reportedly shared that she had allegedly stolen 392 items, stating she was in ‘survival mode’ since she is unemployed and immigrated to the United States without a visa.

Despite her claims, CCTV footage reviewed by law enforcement authorities showed that Peet Viljoen played a significant role. Peet allegedly distracted the store's employees while Mel was carrying out the thefts at the self-checkout.

Mel Viljoen’s last Facebook post before arrest sparks hilarious reactions

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that social media users revisited Mel Viljoen’s last Facebook post before her arrest for shoplifting.

After the arrest news surfaced, netizens flooded the comments with jokes and criticism, with some saying the post “didn’t age well".

Source: Briefly News