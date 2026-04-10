On Tuesday, 7 April 2026, Lekompo musician Fuego was shot and killed during a dispute over a woman

The suspects appeared in court on Thursday, 9 April and were remanded in custody for eight days

The Limpopo police spokesperson revealed how the two suspects were arrested and charged with the murder of Fuego

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Lekompo star's alleged shooters remanded in custody. Image: Thee3nthusiasts

Source: Twitter

Two men accused of shooting and killing Lekompo artist, Adifele Lastborn Maimela (26), popularly known as Fuego (Baswele Mfana), appeared in court and will spend eight days behind bars.

Fuego died on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, in Polokwane following a disagreement over a woman involving Masheleng July Mashishi, who is accused number one and Karabo Kgoroshi Lucas Mothiba.

Lekompo musician's alleged shooters to spend 8 days in jail

On Thursday, 9 April 2026, Mashishi and Mothiba were remanded in custody and appeared before the Polokwane Magistrates Court, accused of murder. The duo is expected back in court on Thursday, 16 April, for their bail application hearing.

Fuego's legion of fans, including his producer, Lepaka and Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) chairman, Mphoza Mashabela, attended court proceedings on Thursday when the two murder accused were denied bail.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Mashabela welcomed the court’s decision to remand the duo in custody.

“It's such a relief that the two suspects did not get bail. We really welcome the decision by the court to deny them bail,” he said.

Mashabela told the publication that the Limpopo Artists Movement had visited Fuego’s family on Wednesday, 8 April and promised to assist the family with funeral arrangements as they did for Molimisi ‘Dr Nel’ Baaitsi.

He called on Limpopo musicians to attend Fuego’s funeral and the court proceedings in their numbers in solidarity with the late Lekompo artist’s family. Mashabela said that they want to send a clear message to the Polokwane Magistrates Court that they do not want the murder accused released on bail.

How were Fuego's alleged murderers arrested?

According to a report by Daily Sun, Mashishi and Mothiba were arrested while informing the police at Polokwane Police Station that they had fired shots at people who had allegedly kidnapped a woman.

While they were in the middle of filing their report, the police received a call from the hospital where Fuego was admitted.

They informed the police that they had admitted a patient with a gunshot wound and that anyone who arrived at the police station to open a case linked to the incident should be arrested.

Mashishi and Mothiba were subsequently arrested and detained at the Polokwane Police Station holding cells.

Lekompo artist's alleged killers remanded in custody. Image: Thee3nthusiasts

Source: Twitter

Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba told the publication that Mashishi and Kgoroshi arrived at the residence that Fuego rented in Magazyn Street in Polokwane. Fuego was in the presence of his girlfriend, who allegedly knew Mashishi and Mothiba.

An altercation allegedly ensued between the Lekompo musician and the two suspects. Things allegedly got out of hand when more people joined the heated confrontation.

During the commotion, one of the two suspects, believed to be Mashishi, allegedly drew a firearm and fired shots and wounded Fuego.

Ledwaba said after the shooting, Mashishi allegedly asked his friends to help transport Fuego to the nearest hospital in his car.

Tribby WaDi BhoZza reportedly in car accident

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tribby WaDi BhoZza was involved in a serious road accident while travelling to a scheduled performance.

Images of the artist's severely damaged vehicle have gone viral, sparking widespread concern among colleagues and followers.

Source: Briefly News