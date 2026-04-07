The South African entertainment industry is mourning the passing of Adifele Maimele, aka Fuego

Fuego's manager confirmed his passing in a statement on Tuesday, 7 April 2026

South Africans paid tribute to the fan-favourite artist this week

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Lekompo musician Adifele Maimele, aka Fuego, was shot and killed. Images: DailySun and @Thee3nthusiasts

Source: Twitter

Popular Lekompo musician Adifele Lastbon Maimela, known as Fuego (Baswele Mfana), was shot and killed on Tuesday, 7 April 2026.

Fuego is the latest Limpopo star to die after the passing of DJ Poizen, who died in a car accident in 2025.

Popular Lekompo artists who were also involved in car accidents include Kharisham and Kaycherlow.

Social media user @thee3nthusiasts shared on his X account on Monday, 7 April 2026, that the artist has died.

"RIP to Adifele Lastborn Maimela, also known as Fuego. Ba swele mfan," he said.

Daily Sun reports that the Lekompo star was shot and killed in an alleged love triangle dispute.

Fuego's manager, Potego Nkgadima, confirmed his passing in a statement on Tuesday, 7 April 2026:

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our artist, Adifele Lastborn Maimela, also known as Fuego (Baswele Mafana), who tragically lost his life in an unfortunate incident."

Social media users pay tribute to the musician

Thulani WakwaNtuli said:

"Rest in peace."

Mpho Naledi replied:

"You sacrifice each other for money and fame."

Pauline Shibodze reacted:

"Tjoo such a young handsome talented boy shem."

Boyce Boyzen Bee Mbhalati wrote:

"Lekompo producer from Polokwane. There's no Lekompo in Polokwane buh. Anyway, may his soul rest In peace."

David Phaleng responded:

"The next three years to come there were no more lekompo artist. Rest in peace."

Pontsho Raphahlelo said:

"RIP, why makompo ba fela."

Phoofolo Chafo reacted:

"I told you guys Lekompo is a demon."

Matome Ranaga wrote:

"Dark forces behind you guys might be jealous from distant hooligans or within nor your vows by the way, this is a genocide."

Sporsh Rapitsi commented:

"Lekompo wants to finish our youth."

T Man Ndlovu responded:

"Never fight for k*ku unless you been dating that woman for some time, you're sure she was not in any committed relationship with anyone before you."

Isaac Ick Kgawane responded:

"Now the question is what's happening in the Lekompo industry."

Mlungisi Cenenda wrote:

"Lekompo musicians, what's up?"

Hennessey Papi replied:

"This genre, ya Lekompo, is cursed. Monada had a fcking Medusa balloon at his event and no one said anything!"

Corona Chi Ching Lee reacted:

"Join Lekompo music genre at your own risk if you wanna die young."

Lekompo star Fuego killed. Image: @Thee3nthusiasts

Source: Twitter

SA reacts to the stampede and drama at Dr Nel's funeral: "People love you when you are dead"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that musician Molimisi Baaitsi, known as Dr Nel, was buried on Saturday, 8 November 2025, at Botshabelo Village in Lephalale.

The Lekompo artist was reportedly murdered last weekend, and his lifeless body was found on Sunday, 2 November 2025, in his village.

South Africans took to TikTok over the weekend to comment on videos of his funeral service.

Source: Briefly News